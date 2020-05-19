Nepal | May 19, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Brazil sees 674 new coronavirus deaths, world’s 3rd highest number of infections

Brazil sees 674 new coronavirus deaths, world’s 3rd highest number of infections

Published: May 19, 2020 2:01 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

RIO DE JANEIRO: Brazil recorded 674 new coronavirus deaths on Monday, the Health Ministry said, and announced a total of 254,220 confirmed cases, overtaking Britain to become the country with the third-highest number of infections behind the United States and Russia.

There are now 16,792 people in Brazil who have died from the outbreak, the ministry said.

Its daily tally does not indicate that infections and deaths necessarily occurred in the past 24 hours, but rather that the records were entered into the system during that time period.

Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro has lost popularity over his handling of the pandemic, but he retains a resilient core of support. Last week, Health Minister Nelson Teich resigned, becoming the second top health official to leave the post since the pandemic began.

General Eduardo Pazuello is the interim health chief and Bolsonaro is in no hurry to choose his replacement, sources say.

According to data from the Health Ministry, São Paulo remains the worst hit by the outbreak, with 63,066 cases and 4,823 deaths. Rio de Janeiro is in second place, with 26,665 infections and 2,852 deaths.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

Cases related to heinous crimes not withdrawn, clarifies PM’s Secretariat

Share Now:

The Private Secretariat of Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has made it clear that the cases related to those accused of committing heinous crimes, which took place in Tikapur of Kailali and other places, would not be withdrawn.

Basquiat painting fetches record $110.5M at New York auction

Share Now:

A 1982 artwork by Jean-Michel Basquiat sold for a record $110.5 million at Sotheby’s auction of contemporary art Thursday night.

Duo held with controlled drugs from Balkhu

Share Now:

The Narcotics Control Bureau of Nepal Police has arrested two persons in possession of controlled pharmaceutical drugs in the Valley on May 18.

Experts urge government to bring provisional budget

Share Now:

The economists have urged the government to comply with the election code of conduct before bringing a full-fledged budget prior to the second phase of local elections on June 14.

Nepal as a nation has won in local polls: PM

Share Now:

Prime Minister Pushpa Kamal Dahal has said that Nepal as a nation and its people have won the local level elections, and urged all to celebrate the victory.

Blind woman nurses sick guide horse back to health

Share Now:

As a blind woman, Ann Edie has relied on her hip-high miniature horse for 14 years to guide her through life’s obstacles.

Vote counting of 9 local units completed in Makwanpur

Share Now:

Vote counting of nine local units including one Municipality and eight Rural Municipalities has been completed in Makwanpur district.

Boat ride in Chitwan

Share Now:

Share Now: Tourists enjoying boat ride in Rapti river in Chitwan National Park, on Friday, May 19, 2017. Photo: RSS

© 2020 The Himalayan Times