Central America faces havoc, more than 30 killed, from latest storm

TEGUCIGALPA/MEXICO CITY: Storm Iota unleashed devastating floods across Central America on Wednesday in areas already waterlogged, forcing hundreds of thousands of people from their homes in a disaster that could spur migration to the United States.
More than 30 people were killed and the toll in the impoverished region was expected to rise as rescue workers reach isolated communities.
While numerous villages from northern Colombia to southern Mexico have seen record rainfall swelling rivers and triggering mudslides, cities like the Honduran industrial hub of San Pedro Sula have also been hit hard.
The city’s airport was completely flooded, with jetways looking more like docks and nearby tree tops barely visible above a sea of muddy water, video posted on social media showed.
The strongest storm on record to hit Nicaragua, Iota struck the coast late on Monday, unleashing Category 5 magnitude winds and inundating low-lying areas still reeling from the impact two weeks ago of Eta, another major hurricane.
Some 160,000 Nicaraguans and 70,000 Hondurans have been forced to flee to shelters.
Karen Valladares, the head of Honduras’ FONAMIH migrants agency, warned that the devastation from the storms would accelerate migration to the United States over the next few months.
“That shouldn’t surprise us,” she said.
While Iota had largely dissipated over El Salvador on Wednesday, authorities across Nicaragua and Honduras were struggling with the fallout from the days of heavy rain.
Most of the dead were in Nicaragua, where authorities say a mother and her four children were swept away by a river that overflowed its banks, while a landslide in the north killed at least eight people, with many missing.
In La Dalia, a rural outpost in northern Nicaragua, police would only let state media to pass where mudslides are believed to have trapped some residents.
In Honduras, five members of a family, including three children, were buried in a landslide that swept their home away in the western department of Ocotepeque, near the border with El Salvador and Guatemala, police said.
Two deaths have been confirmed in Panama and one in El Salvador.
In Colombia, authorities said two people were killed when the storm battered its Caribbean islands.
The U.S. National Hurricane Center (NHC) said Iota’s remnants could trigger more flooding and mudslides across Central America through Thursday as it drifted west toward the Pacific Ocean.
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,442 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 212,917. Of the total new cases, 534 are females and 908 are males. In the last 24 hours, 1,038 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley Read More...
JALESHWAR: A motorcyclist died and the pillion rider sustained injuries when a tanker knocked them on the road along the East-West Highway in Bardibas of Mahottari district today morning. The deceased has been identified as Ashlal Pariyar (26) of Tinpatan Rural Municipality-1 in Sindhuli district Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twelve more fatalities were reported in the last 24 hours with which Nepal’s Covid-19 death-tally has now advanced to 1,259. 1,442 fresh coronavirus cases as reported today took the nationwide coronavirus case count to 212,917. Over 1.3 million deaths from the disease have been re Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 1,038 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Wednesday. Of the total infections, 403 are females and 635 are males. In the last 24 hours, 822 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur r Read More...
NAIROBI, KENYA: The United Nations humanitarian office is releasing $100 million in emergency funding to seven countries at risk of famine in Africa and the Middle East amid conflict and the COVID-19 pandemic, while the humanitarian chief says returning to a world where famines are common would be " Read More...
LONDON: More than 55.3 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,332,354 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. READ ALSO: Kathmandu valley reports 1,038 fresh Covid-19 cases on Wednesday Till date, 1,623,754 t Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Moeen Ali still wants to play test cricket for England after conceding he had lost the hunger for the five-day game, but is desperate to feature in The Ashes against Australia next year. The spinning all-rounder lost his place in the test side after recording match figures of 3/172 a Read More...