China begins pulling back troops near site of India border clash, Indian sources say

NEW DELHI/BEIJING: China began pulling back troops from along its contested border with India on Monday, Indian government sources said, following a clash between the two countries last month in which 20 Indian soldiers were killed.
Troops fought for hours with rods and clubs on the night of June 15, with some falling to their deaths in the freezing waters of the Galwan river in the western Himalayas.
China has yet to confirm whether it suffered casualties, but the Indian deaths are the highest along the border in more than five decades, a dramatic escalation that led to weeks of talks between senior military officials on how to ease tensions.
On Monday the Chinese military was seen dismantling tents and structures at a site in the Galwan valley near to where the latest clash took place, said the Indian government sources, who declined to be identified as they are not authorised to speak to the media.
Vehicles were seen withdrawing from the area, as well as at Hotsprings and Gogra – two other contested border zones – the sources said.
In response to a question on whether China had moved back equipment in the Galwan valley, Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said both sides were “taking effective measures to disengage and ease the situation on the border”.
“We hope India will meet China halfway and take concrete measures to carry out what both sides agreed to, continue to closely communicate through diplomatic and military channels, and work together to cool down the situation at the border,” Zhao told a news conference.
KATHMANDU: Nepal has recorded 34 coronavirus related fatalities so far with five deaths logged in the last six days. Nepal had recorded the first-ever death attributed to the contagion on May 14. A 29-year-old new mother from Bahrabise Municipality of Sindhupalchowk died with coronavirus. Mini Read More...
KATHMANDU: The reported number of coronavirus infection cases around the country continues to surge steadily every week as debates continue on whether or not the pandemic has entered a community transmission stage. In the last seven days alone, 3182 additional cases had surfaced, as per the Health M Read More...
POKHARA: A 29-year-old who died on Saturday night in Dhorpatan Municipality-4 of Baglung has been confirmed to have contracted COVID-19. A PCR test conducted at State Tuberculosis Centre in Pokhara confirmed his infection hours after his death, informed Suraj Gurau, Chief of the Health Office, Read More...
LONDON: Mikel Arteta believes Arsenal's willingness to "suffer" will bring the good times back to the north London club. His side's 2-0 win at in-form Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday was arguably the best result since Arteta replaced Unai Emery in December and put them seventh in the Pre Read More...
TOKYO: Deep floodwaters and the risk of more mudslides that left at least 34 people confirmed or presumed dead hampered search and rescue operations Sunday in southern Japan, including at elderly home facilities where more than a dozen died and scores were still stranded. Helicopters and boats re Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the confirmation of 293 new cases, Nepal's coronavirus infection tally has reached 15,784 on Sunday. Likewise, 132 recoveries were reported by the Ministry of Health and Population, which has taken the total number of recoveries in the country to 6547. Read Also: Over 3000 Covi Read More...
LUCKNOW: More than 2 million people gathered Sunday at river banks, farmlands and government buildings in northern India while trying to practice social distancing to plant 250 million trees as part of a government plan to tackle climate change. Officials in Uttar Pradesh distributed millions of Read More...
KATHMANDU: With the detection of 30 additional cases, Kathmandu valley's coronavirus infection tally has neared 200 on Sunday. The Ministry of health and population confirmed that 27 cases had surfaced in the capital city in the last 24 hours while, Lalitpur and Bhaktapur reported two and one cas Read More...