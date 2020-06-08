China demands proof from US senator for COVID-19 accusation

BEIJING: China on Monday challenged US Senator Rick Scott to show evidence supporting his accusation that Beijing is trying to slow down or sabotage the development of a COVID-19 vaccine by western countries.
“Since this lawmaker said he has evidence that China is trying to sabotage western countries in their vaccine development, then please let him present the evidence. There’s no need to be shy,” Chinese foreign ministry spokeswoman Hua Chunying said at a daily briefing in response to the Republican senator’s comments to BBC TV.
US President Donald Trump and other top officials in Washington have repeatedly criticised China’s handling of the coronavirus outbreak, which has infected more than 4 million people globally and killed more than 400,000.
China has bristled at Washington’s accusations of wrongdoing regarding COVID-19 and insists it has been open and transparent about the outbreak, which first emerged from the city of Wuhan in late 2019.
Scott declined to give details of the evidence when asked during his interview on Sunday but said it had come through the intelligence community.
“China does not want us … to do it first, they have decided to be an adversary to Americans and I think to democracy around the world,” he told the BBC.
Hua told reporters on Monday that the development of a COVID-19 vaccine is not a bilateral competition and Beijing hopes the United States will mirror China’s pledge and offer any vaccine it develops to the world for free.
KATHMANDU: Indian-American Comedian Hasan Minhaj has taken on the hypocrisy of South Asian communities when it comes to widely prevalent anti-black sentiments among the 'Desis'. The Patriot-Act host through a video on June 4 called out anti-black racist attitudes prevalent among South Asians. Min Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and the government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 96,205 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method and 145,049 Rapid Diagno Read More...
LONDON: Banksy has come out in support of Black Lives Matter movement saying that people of colour are being failed by the system while also revealing a new artwork — a painting of a vigil candle burning a US flag. The reclusive graffiti artist posted on the Instagram: “At first I thought I s Read More...
KATHMANDU: Bollywood actor Anupam Kher has released his autobiographical play Kuch Bhi Ho Sakta Hai on his new website with a belief that the play will give some hope to people in the stressful time of the present. Directed by Feroz Abbas Khan, the play stages a creative journey of Kher who sho Read More...
MADRID: Barcelona captain Lionel Messi sat out Friday's training session as he has a small thigh strain, the Spanish champions said. Barca returned to full training on Monday for the first time in three months ahead of the Spanish season re-starting on June 11 after being halted since March d Read More...
NEW DELHI: The city of New Delhi on Sunday ordered many of its hospital beds to be reserved solely for residents of the Indian capital, as the number of COVID-19 infections continued to surge. India on Sunday registered 9,971 new coronavirus cases, taking its tally to 246,628 cases, with 6, Read More...
JAMAICA: Pace great Michael Holding believes West Indies will particularly miss batsmen Darren Bravo and Shimron Hetmyer on their tour of England after they, along with all-rounder Keemo Paul, opted out of the series because of COVID-19 fears. The three-test series is scheduled to be played i Read More...
BARCELONA: Real Madrid forward Gareth Bale does not want to return to the Premier League at the moment and could finish his career at the Spanish club, the Welshman's agent Jonathan Barnett has said. Despite winning four Champions League titles with Real, Bale divides opinion due to a perce Read More...