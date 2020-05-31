China media, HK govt bristle at Trump’s pledge of curbs, sanctions

HONG KONG/BEIJING: China’s state media and the government of Hong Kong lashed out on Sunday at US President Donald Trump’s vow to end Hong Kong’s special status if Beijing imposes new national security laws on the city, which is bracing for fresh protests.
Trump on Friday pledged to “take action to revoke Hong Kong’s preferential treatment as a separate customs and travel territory”, and to impose sanctions on unspecified individuals over Beijing’s new laws on the Asian financial centre.
But China’s state media pushed back, saying this would hurt the United States more than China.
“The baton of sanctions that the United States is brandishing will not scare Hong Kong and will not bring China down,” China’s Communist Party mouthpiece, the People’s Daily, wrote in a commentary. It used the pen name “Zhong Sheng”, meaning “Voice of China”, often used to give the paper’s view on foreign policy issues.
The Global Times wrote, “China has already prepared for the worst. No matter how far the US goes, China will keep its company.”
A Hong Kong government spokesman expressed regret the United States continued to “smear and demonise the legitimate rights and duty of our sovereign” to safeguard national security.
In a sign of diplomatic manoeuvring, the US government said it would put one of its prime Hong Kong properties up for sale – a luxury residential complex worth up to HK$5 billion ($650 million).
A spokesman for the US consulate in Hong Kong said this was part of a global programme that “reinforces the US government’s presence in Hong Kong” through reinvestment in other areas.
China and Hong Kong officials have justified the laws that will be directly imposed by China to restore order to a city that has been wracked by sometimes violent anti-China, anti-government protests over the past year. They said the laws will only apply to a small number of “troublemakers.”
Protesters, however, have said they are railing against China’s deep encroachment on Hong Kong’s autonomy and freedoms despite Beijing’s promise to grant the city a high degree of autonomy under a so-called “one-country, two systems” formula since it reverted from British to Chinese rule in 1997.
More protests are planned in the coming weeks.
Countries including the United States, Canada and Britain have expressed deep concerns about the law, with Britain saying it may grant expanded visa rights to large numbers of Hong Kongers.
Demosisto, an advocacy group led by prominent young Hong Kong democracy activist Joshua Wong, said the security law will be “the death of freedom in Hong Kong”.
A senior Hong Kong official, Erick Tsang, said he couldn’t care less if he were sanctioned by the Washington. “I wouldn’t even go to Canada, just in case they try to catch me” there, Tsang told local radio.
Details of the laws remain unclear, even to Hong Kong officials, but are expected to be enacted by China’s parliament this summer. The laws will outlaw secession, subversion, terrorism and foreign interference in Hong Kong, and will be imposed without any local legislative scrutiny.
KATHMANDU: Standard Chartered Nepal has donated NPR 5.8 million to Pasang Lhamu Mountaineering Foundation for their project titled “Support to the vulnerable communities of the Mountain region during COVID-19 Pandemic". Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Standard Chartered Bank Nepal Limited, Ani Read More...
WASHINGTON: US health regulators are telling five drugmakers to recall their versions of a widely used diabetes medication after laboratory tests found elevated levels of a contaminant linked to cancer. The Food and Drug Administration said late Thursday that several batches of the drug metformin Read More...
LONDON: The Nepali Embassy in the United Kingdom has rescued a Nepali migrant worker who was working as a helper at a residential house. The worker was rescued after he was forcibly thrown out of the house he was working in. According to Spokesperson at the Embassy, Sharad Raj Aran, the wo Read More...
SEOUL: North Korea on Saturday expressed its support for China’s decision to impose new national security laws in Hong Kong, calling it a “legitimate step” to safeguard the state security. “Since Hong Kong issue is an issue pertaining thoroughly to the internal affairs of China, any coun Read More...
CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA: SpaceX pressed ahead with its second attempt to launch astronauts for NASA — a historic first for a private company — but more stormy weather threatened more delays. Elon Musk's company came within 17 minutes Wednesday of launching a pair of NASA astronauts for the fi Read More...
KATHMANDU: A woman, 39, from Dolakha is seen stranded outside the ticket counter of Tribhuvan University Teaching Hospital for the last three days. She is waiting to carry out a PCR test. Her 74-year-old father-in-law was confirmed positive of contracting Covid-19, which led her to get checked fo Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Central Working Committee (CWC) meeting of the main opposition Nepali Congress (NC) is taking place today at the party's central office in Sanepa. According to Spokesperson of Nepali Congress, Bishwo Prakash Sharma, the meeting is scheduled to begin at 1:00 pm. The meeting will Read More...
A group of women farmers at work in the vicinity of a maize field, in Lalitpur, on Saturday, May 30, 2020. Read More...