Deeply divided states of America go to polls under the shadow of coronavirus

WILMINGTON / WASHINGTON, NOVEMBER 3
Americans cast votes today in the bitterly contested presidential race between incumbent Donald Trump and challenger Joe Biden after a tumultuous four years under the businessman-turned-politician that have left the United States as deeply divided as at any time in recent history.
Voters lined up at polling places around the country casting ballots amid a coronavirus pandemic that has turned everyday life upside down. Biden, the Democratic former vice-president who has spent a half century in public life, has held a strong and consistent lead in national opinion polls over the Republican president.
But Trump is close enough in several election battleground states that he could piece together the 270 state-by-state Electoral College votes needed to win the election. Trump is hoping to repeat the type of upset he pulled off in 2016 when he defeated Democrat Hillary Clinton despite losing the national popular vote by about three million ballots.
Trump is aiming to avoid becoming the first incumbent US president to lose a re-election bid since George HW Bush in 1992.
It is possible that it could be days before the result is known, especially if legal challenges focused on ballots sent by mail are accepted in the event of a tight race.
Voters today will also decide which political party controls the US Congress for the next two years, with Democrats pushing to recapture a Senate majority and expected to retain their control of the House of Representatives.
Trump, 74, is seeking another four years in office after a chaotic first term marked by the coronavirus crisis, an economy battered by pandemic shutdowns, an impeachment drama, inquiries into Russian election interference, US racial tensions and contentious immigration policies.
Trump, looking tired and sounding hoarse after days of frenetic campaigning, struck a decidedly less belligerent tone today than he did on the trail over the weekend. He was expected to spend most of Tuesday at the White House, where an election night party is planned for 400 guests, all of whom will be tested for COVID-19.
Biden, 77, is looking to win the presidency after a five-decade political career including eight years as vice-president under Trump’s predecessor, Barack Obama. He mounted unsuccessful bids for the Democratic presidential nomination in 1988 and 2008. Biden started his day at St Joseph on the Brandywine, his Roman Catholic church near Wilmington, Delaware, where he spent some time at his son Beau’s grave with Beau’s daughter, Natalie.
Beau Biden died of cancer at age 46 in 2015.
The two candidates have spent the final days barnstorming half a dozen battleground states, with Pennsylvania emerging as perhaps the most hotly contested.
Biden will have made at least nine campaign stops in Pennsylvania between Sunday and Tuesday.
Biden’s polling lead has forced Trump to play defence; almost every competitive state was carried by him in 2016.
A version of this article appears in print on November 04, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.
