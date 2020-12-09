EXPLAINER: Why did Mount Everest’s height change?

BEIJING: The world’s highest mountain is now officially a little higher, and that might not be the end of the story.
China and Nepal agreed this week on a new standard height for Mount Everest, the rugged Himalayan peak that straddles their border.
As definitive as that sounds, geological changes, the complicated business of measuring a mountain and varying criteria for determining the world’s highest peak will likely ensure the question isn’t settled for good.
GEOLOGICAL UPS AND DOWNS
The mountain’s height changes. The movement of tectonic plates can lift it up ever so gradually, while earthquakes can bring it down.
The countervailing forces may help maintain a degree of stability over time, said Dang Yamin, a member of a Chinese team that surveyed Everest’s height earlier this year.
“Nature tends to strike a balance,” he told the official Xinhua News Agency. As an example, Dang cited a massive 1934 earthquake that wiped out 150 years of steady height increase in a few moments.
MEASURING MOUNTAINS
There’s more than one way to measure a mountain.
Last year, a Nepalese team set up a satellite navigation marker on Everest’s peak to gauge its exact position via GPS satellites. A Chinese team undertook a similar mission this spring, though it used the Chinese-made Beidou constellation of navigation satellites, along with other equipment.
At the same time, Nepalese crews took measurements with modern, laser-equipped versions of instruments called theodolites, first used to gauge the mountain’s height in 1856 by measuring angles using trigonometry.
The Nepalese team also used ground penetrating radar to measure the amount of snow and ice that sits on top of its highest rock.
AND THE ANSWER IS …
China and Nepal presented a new official figure of 8,848.86 meters (29,031.69 feet) above sea level. The agreement announced Wednesday was heralded as a sign of the growing political, economic and cultural ties between the two countries.
The new height is 0.86 meters (more than 2 feet) above the higher of the countries’ two previous figures, that given by Nepal. The two had diverged for year over the mountain’s actual height.
Measuring the height above sea level has always been tricky because ocean levels vary considerably depending on tides, magnetism and other factors. Rising sea levels are creating another factor for future measurements.
HAWAII’S UNDERWATER GIANT
How high above sea level is just one way of measuring a mountain’s height. One reason Everest wins the prize is that its base sits high up on already lofty foothills.
As measured from the Earth’s core, Ecuador’s Mount Chimborazo is the world’s highest, standing more than 2,072 meters (6,800 feet) above Everest. Because the Earth bulges in the middle, mountains along the equator are farther from the core.
Measuring from the foot of the mountain to the peak, Hawaii’s Mauna Kea is the tallest. Most of it, however, is under the sea.
KATHMANDU: The three districts of Kathmandu valley reported 594 new cases of coronavirus infection on Tuesday. Of the total 1,382 new cases in the country, Kathmandu district reported 412 infections while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur registered 113 and 69 infections respectively. 263 of those newly Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 594 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday Till date, 1,799,686 tes Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty Nepali air carriers are still banned from operating within the European Union, as per a legal notice issued by the European Commission on Tuesday. Air Dynasty Heli Services, Altitude Air, Buddha Air, Fishtail Air, Summit Air, Heli Everest, Himalaya Airlines, Kailash Helcopter Se Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia won the third Twenty20 international by 12 runs in front of 30,000-plus fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday to prevent India from claiming a series sweep. Matthew Wade scored 80 from 53 balls and shared a 90-run fourth-wicket partnership with Glenn Maxwell (54) as A Read More...
LONDON: Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League home game against Krasnodar, but winger Hakim Ziyech will miss out due to a hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday. Ziyech was substituted during Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League victory against Read More...
Nepal, China agree on official height of world's highest peak New figure is a little higher than their previous estimates Mount Everest straddles Nepali-Chinese border Mountaineers say 2015 earthquake may have altered peak's height KATHMANDU: Mount Everest is higher than previously Read More...
MUMBAI: India may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be innoculated in the first tranche, the country's top health official said on Tuesday. "There are multiple vaccine candidates in different stages of development and some of them Read More...
Britain begins vaccinating population with Pfizer/BioNTech shot Grandma is first to receive shot: 'I can finally see my family' Coronavirus not defeated yet, PM Johnson cautions A test case for the world; vaccine must be stored at -70C Two other vaccines have also reported successful Read More...