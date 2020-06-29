FBI cautions against potential COVID-19 antibody test fraud

KATHMANDU: The United States Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) has warned the public about potential fraud schemes related to antibody tests for COVID-19.
A statement issued by the FBI National Press Office, Washington DC, on Friday, said scammers were marketing fraudulent or unapproved COVID-19 antibody tests, potentially providing false results.
In addition, fraudsters were seeking to obtain individuals’ personal information (name, date of birth, Social Security number, among others) and personal health information, including Medicare or private health insurance information, which could be used in future medical insurance or identity theft schemes, the domestic intelligence and security service of the United States said in the statement.
In response to the vast number of COVID-19 cases, and in an effort to return to a normal economy as soon as possible, researchers have been encouraged to devise testing methods that can be quickly and easily deployed to test large numbers of individuals for COVID-19 antibodies. However, not all COVID-19 antibody tests have been approved by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and their efficacy has not been determined.
The FBI has warned the public to be aware of the following potential indicators of fraudulent activity:
Meanwhile, the FBI has recommended checking the FDA’s website for an updated list of approved antibody tests and testing companies. It has urged the public to use a known laboratory approved by the service seeker’s health insurance company to provide the antibody testing.
It has further cautioned against sharing any personal or health information to anyone other than known and trusted medical professionals. The FBI has also urged to check medical bills and insurance explanation of benefits (EOBs) for any suspicious claims and promptly report any errors to the health insurance provider.
Those who have fallen victim to COVID-19 fraud have been appealed to immediately report it to National Center for Disaster Fraud Hotline at (866) 720-5721 or justice.gov/disastercomplaintform, or the FBI (ic3.gov, tips.fbi.gov, or 1-800-CALL-FBI).
KHOTANG, JUNE 27 Fear has increased among villagers after a police constable, who returned to his work at the police headquarters in Kathmandu from Khotang, tested positive for COVID-19. The constable had served at Sapteshworchhitapokhari-based temporary police post of Diprung Chuichumma Rural Read More...
RAUTAHAT, JUNE 27 As the authorities concerned failed to act effectively to stem the spread of COVID-19, the infection appears to have reached the community level in Rautahat. Just today, two ward chairpersons in Buadhimai Municipality were detected with the virus. The ward chairs are from Baudhi Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 Bullion price remained steady in the trading week between June 21 and 26. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 90,600 per tola on Sunday and on Monday gold price increased by Rs 400 a tola to settle a Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 27 A total of 1,176 Nepalis were brought home from six destinations today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 82 passengers from Hong Kong, 146 from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 212 from Australia. Meanwhile, the Read More...
Kathmandu, June 28 With the easing of the coronavirus-lockdown, more people are up and about, especially in the morning and evening either walking or jogging with face masks on. This 'phenomenon', however, is not actually considered to be wise as it might lead to health hazards. Avoid exerc Read More...
DHADING: Dhading police have arrested six persons for smuggling herbs and rare woods from Nilkantha Municipality-12 of the district, recently. Acting on a special tip-off, police stopped the 'suspicious' mini-truck (Ba 5 Kha 6180) en route to Dhadingbesi fro. Rubivalley Rural Municipality, and ar Read More...
DHANGADHI: As many as six cadres of Netra Bikram Chand (Biplav)-led Communist Party of Nepal (CPN), including Municipality in-charge, were arrested from Dhangadi, on Sunday. A team of police deployed from Kailali District Police Office arrested municipality in charge Prakash Rawal and five others Read More...
LOS ANGELES: “The Young and the Restless” won best drama at the first virtual Daytime Emmys along with three acting trophies on Friday night, with some winners speaking out about racial injustice. Ellen DeGeneres accepted the trophy for best entertainment talk show for her self-titled program Read More...