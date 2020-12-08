India investigates if organochlorines behind unknown illness

BHUBANESWAR: Indian authorities are investigating if organochlorines used as pesticides or in mosquito control caused the death of one person and hospitalisation of more than 400 in the southern state of Andhra Pradesh in the past few days, a health official said on Tuesday.
The unknown illness has infected more than 300 children, with most of them suffering from dizziness, fainting spells, headache and vomiting. They have tested negative for COVID-19.
Federal lawmaker GVL Narasimha Rao, who is from the state, said on Twitter that he had spoken with government medical experts and that the “most likely cause is poisonous organochlorine substances”.
“It is one of the possibilities,” said Geeta Prasadini, a public health director in Andhra Pradesh state, adding they were awaiting test reports to ascertain the cause.
She said no new serious cases have come to light in the past 24 hours. A 45-year-old man died over the weekend.
Organochlorines here are banned or restricted in many countries after research linked them to cancer and other potential health risks. However, some of the pollutants remain in the environment for years and build up in animal and human body fat.
It was not immediately clear how extensively the chemicals are used in India, though it is found in DDT applied for mosquito control.
Exposure to organochlorine pesticides over a short period may produce convulsions, headache, dizziness, nausea, vomiting, tremors, confusion, muscle weakness, slurred speech, salivation and sweating, U.S. health authorities say here.
RAUTAHAT, DECEMBER 7 Police arrested Mohammad Mahatab Alam, who had been absconding for the past 14 months in connection with the bomb explosion at Rautahat’s Rajpur Farhadawa on the eve of the first Constituent Assembly. A team of police personnel deployed from Province 2 Police Office nabb Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 6 Minister of Communications and Information Technology Parbat Gurung said media should work to make people living below the poverty line and those living in remote areas aware. At a virtual programme organised by Human Rights Journalists Association today, Minister Gurung Read More...
RAJBIRAJ, DECEMBER 6 Wild elephants from Koshi Tappu Wildlife Reserve destroyed seasonal food grains worth millions and more than half-a-dozen houses at Shambhunath Municipality in Saptari on Saturday. The tuskers destroyed houses and crops at wards 2 and 7 of the municipality at midnight. Hou Read More...
BAJURA, DECEMBER 6 It has been very difficult to manage sanitary pads and girl-friendly toilets in the community and private schools of Bajura. Girl students have been facing problems due to the lack of sanitary pads inside schools even though the government has provided the pads to school Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6 Maya Devi temple, located on the premises of Gautam Buddha’s birthplace, Lumbini, opened to the public today after a gap of eight months. The government and Lumbini Development Fund had closed the temple to curb the spread of COV- ID-19 eight months ago. Ministe Read More...
BHAIRAHAWA, DECEMBER 6 One person was injured when a rhino horn smuggler grabbed a pistol from a policeman and opened fire at police personnel at Kalash Hotel of Sukkhanagar, Butwal, today. Rakesh Neupane of Basantapur, Kathmandu, received a bullet on his chin. He was referred to Bhairahawa-ba Read More...
DHANGADHI: Local farmers are facing a hard time selling their rice after the Food Management and Trade Company (FMTC), Dhangadhi stopped buying rice from them citing the lack of sacks and storage units, in Kailali. FMTC has stopped the purchase process during the season of rice selling when i Read More...
LONDON: Netflix has "no plans" to add a disclaimer to "The Crown" stating that its lavish drama about Britain's royal family is a work of fiction. In a statement Saturday, Netflix said it has always presented the drama, as just that — a drama. "We have always presented The Crown as a drama Read More...