India posts record jump in COVID-19 cases, Modi says ‘long battle’ ahead

NEW DELHI: India reported a record daily jump of 7,964 new COVID–19 infections on Saturday, with a recent surge in cases as lockdown restrictions start to ease raising the possibility that Prime Minister Narendra Modi could extend curbs beyond May 31.
In an open letter marking one year into his second term, Modi appealed to the country’s population of 1.3 billion to follow all lockdown rules to stop the spread of the pandemic.
The prime minister said there was a “long battle” ahead against the novel coronavirus that causes COVID–19.
“Our country (is) besieged with problems amidst a vast population and limited resources,” Modi said, adding that labourers and migrant workers had “undergone tremendous suffering” due to restrictions.
The government could extend the lockdown beyond May 31, a home ministry official said on Saturday. The home ministry did not immediately respond to a request for further comment.
India has recorded a total of 173,763 COVID–19 cases and 4,971 deaths, making it the ninth most-affected country globally, Reuters data showed.
While fatality rates in India have been lower than in worse-hit countries, experts warned that its peak has not been reached due to mounting cases of new infections.
Officials are also nervous about the pandemic spreading through villages as millions of jobless migrant workers return home from cities.
Rights activists and the opposition have criticised Modi‘s handling of the pandemic, accusing him of announcing an abrupt lockdown that left the poor in the lurch and forced thousands to walk or jostle for space on buses and special trains to reach home amid the fear of getting infected.
Over 100 migrant workers have died either in accidents or due to starvation as they desperately tried to head back to their villages, the home ministry official said.
The number of coronavirus patients has been increasing over the past few days in Nepal. In the current scenario, it seems like the numbers would further increase in the coming days. Given that healthcare workers and frontline staff are the first responders to manage the ongoing pandemic with limited Read More...
More than 5.82 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 359,389 have died, a Reuters tally shows. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. New York Mayor B Read More...
Twitter says Trump broke rules on 'glorifying violence' Move follows Trump tweet on Minneapolis unrest Violence follows death of black man pinned down by police Twitter hid a tweet from President Donald Trump on Friday and accused him of breaking its rules by "glorifying violence", afte Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population on Friday confirmed that 170 people have tested positive for Covid-19, taking the nationwide tally to 1,212. This has yet again broken the record of single-day cases in Nepal. The new infections were confirmed through tests carried out at the Na Read More...
KATHMANDU: The sixth Covid-19 associated death has been confirmed by the Ministry of Health and Population on Friday. On May 23, the youth from Arghakhanchi who was returning from India had died on his way home. His swab was collected and sent to Bhairahawa based lab for testing. His report wa Read More...
WASHINGTON: The Minnesota State Patrol arrested a CNN reporter reporting live on television early Friday morning while covering the Minneapolis protests, without giving any reason, and led him and three crew members away in handcuffs. Black reporter Omar Jimenez had just shown a protester being Read More...
LEIPZIG: RB Leipzig's faint title hopes faded further as they fought out a 2-2 home draw with Hertha Berlin after conceding a late equaliser from the penalty spot, having been reduced to 10 men in a see-saw Bundesliga encounter on Wednesday. The result left Leipzig third on 55 points from 28 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Had it not been for the coronavirus, Nepali climbing guide Tashi Lakpa Sherpa would have been on Mount Everest now, guiding clients and trying to add another feather in his cap - a ninth ascent. But the 34-year-old is sitting in a Kathmandu apartment, worried about his future as a gui Read More...