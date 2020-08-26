India to hold national college tests despite surging virus infections

MUMBAI: More than 2 million Indian students will sit for admission tests to medical and engineering schools next week, the government said on Wednesday, despite growing concern that the move could fuel a jump in coronavirus infections.
India reported more than 60,000 infections, maintaining the world’s highest single-day caseload since August 7, a Reuters tally showed. With 3.2 million cases, it ranks after the United States and Brazil, though its 59,449 deaths are far fewer.
Now the government is pushing for a return to normalcy to lessen the economic pain, after having imposed a strict early lockdown of India‘s 1.3 billion people in March.
“We are very mindful of the safety of our students, we will take full precautions,” Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal told state radio, adding that the tests had to be held to ensure students did not lose a year.
Already twice postponed this year, the tests will be spread over several days and held at more centres than usual, to ensure there is no crowding.
But many students have to travel long distances and there was a risk of infections, said the All-India Students’ Union, a leftist group that represents university students.
It urged students to wear black armbands and join online protests to put pressure on the government to delay the tests until infections fall.
Swedish climate activist Greta Thurnberg also waded into the dispute, urging a postponement.
“It’s deeply unfair that students of India are asked to sit national exams during the COVID-19 pandemic and while millions have also been impacted by the extreme floods,” Thurnberg said on Twitter on Tuesday.
Parts of eastern India are also struggling with floods caused by annual monsoon rains.
BAJURA: Dharma Sarki of Jhalgaun in Triveni Municipality of Bajura had been living in India for 20 years. Sarki who had been working and living in Karol Bagh, New Delhi along with his wife and a daughter arrived in Nepal about four months ago on April 16 following closures of businesses with the sur Read More...
KATHMANDU: E farm, a digital platform for agriculture development has introduced a concept of connecting farmers from urban areas with the capital city. To address lack of market for local products because of imported vegetables, E farm has been purchasing agriculture produces from rural district Read More...
BIRGUNJ: One more person has succumbed to the coronavirus infection in Parsa district. A 68-year-old male, resident of Jirabhawani Rural Municipality-4, died at the hands of the disease on Sunday, according to the District Administration Office. It has been learnt that the patient had been adm Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Co-chairpersons of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) — Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli and Pushpa Kamal Dahal — today accepted the 18-page report submitted by the six-member task force led by party General Secretary Bishnu Prasad Paudel. According to Oli’s Press Ad Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 The recently conducted due diligence audit (DDA) of the national flag carrier has revealed that Nepal Airlines Corporation has total assets worth Rs 54.17 billion, while it still has debt of Rs 45.94 billion. This was the first ever DDA of the corporation conducted by the Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai has said that the Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation is preparing to resume domestic flights from hilly and mountainous regions in the initial phase. Although the government had announced that flight operations would be resumed f Read More...
KATHMANDU, AUGUST 25 Police arrested a young couple for illegally possessing 6.5 kilograms opium yesterday. Among the arrested are Dilip Biswokarma, 22, of Jajarkot district and Pramila Raut, 18, of Bhimeshwor Municipality- 6, of Dolakha district. They were living in a house at Tarakeshwar Mun Read More...
GALVESTON: In the largest US evacuation of the pandemic, more than half a million people were ordered to flee the Gulf Coast on Tuesday as Laura strengthened into a hurricane that forecasters said could slam Texas and Louisiana with ferocious winds, heavy flooding and the power to push seawater mile Read More...