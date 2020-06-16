20 Indian soldiers killed as Indian-Chinese troops clash in Galwan area

THT Online

KATHMANDU: In an unfortunate turn of events, 20 Indian soldiers were killed as a violent clash ensued between the Indian and Chinese troops at the disputed Galwan area.

The Indian Army confirmed on Tuesday that 20 of it’s soldiers lost their lives in clashes with Chinese troops at the disputed border area.

The incident was a major escalation of a long standoff between the two sides in the Himalayan disputed area.

As many as 17 critically injured soldiers succumbed to their wounds, in addition to an officer and two soldiers who had died earlier in the violent face-off, the Indian army said in its statement.

Both the troops have now disengaged in the areas, according to a Reuters report.

Meanwhile, although China has confirmed that there were violent clashes, it is yet to confirm any casualties on its side. Indian sources, however, claim that the Chinese side has suffered casualties too.

It has been learnt that the troops fought with iron rods and stones while not a single shot had been fired.

