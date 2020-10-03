India’s COVID-19 fatalities top 100,000, behind US, Brazil

NEW DELHI: India crossed 100,000 confirmed COVID-19 deaths on Saturday, putting the country’s toll at nearly 10% of the global fatalities and behind only the United States and Brazil.
The Health Ministry also raised the confirmed caseload to more than 6.4 million with 79,476 new infections.
The grim milestone comes at the heels of a growing crisis for Prime Minister Narendra Modi and his Hindu nationalist government that has been criticized over its handling of the virus and doing very little to alleviate the contracting economy that has left millions jobless.
September has been India’s worst month with daily cases and fatalities outstripping those in any other country. Almost 41% of total cases and 34% of COVID-19 deaths were reported in the month alone, with nearly 1,100 Indians dying every day on average from the virus.
But the overall fatalities are most certainly an undercount, experts say, as deaths may have been attributed to other causes, especially in the early days when testing was abysmally low for a country with a population of 1.4 billion.
“India’s fatalities numbers don’t reflect the true extent of the damage the virus has done,” said Dr. T. Jacob John, a retired virologist.
India’s poor track record to register mortality data even before the pandemic has further amplified questions over the actual death toll. On Wednesday, President Donald Trump, during the first presidential debate, also suggested that India was underreporting deaths.
India’s first COVID-19 death was reported on March 12. Over the next five months, the disease killed 50,000 people. Since then, the number had doubled in just 45 days, underscoring the severity of the pandemic that has saturated intensive care units and morgues and also contributed to the deaths of medical professionals, including doctors and nurses.
The Indian Medical Association on Friday said at least 500 doctors have died of the coronavirus, adding the toll could be far higher. The association last month accused the government of “indifference” after it said there was no complete data on the number of front-line health care workers who had contracted the coronavirus and died.
The virus exacted an especially vicious toll on southern Maharashtra, one of India’s largest and richest states. It has nearly 1.3 million cases including more than 37,000 deaths. In neighboring Karnataka, the fatalities stand at nearly 9,000.
The two states comprise almost 45% of total COVID-19 deaths in the country.
Other states like Delhi, West Bengal, Uttar Pradesh and Andhra Pradesh have had more than 5,000 deaths each.
Overall numbers also show that India’s urban districts have so far accounted for nearly 80% of the death toll, but health experts have warned of a “slow burn” surge in the country’s vast hinterlands.
“India has an inadequate health system, which is lopsided and unjustly distributed. The virus exacerbated these problems in India’s cities and the rural areas will soon face the same,” said John. “We should have prepared better.”
Even as the numbers keep rising, India’s senior health officials have used the COVID-19 fatality rate of 1.56%, which is nearly half of the global one, as evidence of its success in fighting the pandemic and a basis for relaxing restrictions and reopening the economy.
India also has the highest number of recovered patients in the world. More than 5.4 million people have been cured with the recovery rate of more than 83%, according to the Health Ministry.
With the second-highest caseload in the world, the crisis facing the country stands in stark contrast to Modi’s claim before the March lockdown that “the battle against coronavirus will take 21 days.”
Public health experts say the disorderly lockdown, which led millions of migrant workers to flee from cities to villages, possibly carrying the virus with them, further complicated the fight against the pandemic, undercutting the country’s feeble health care system’s ability to cope with the rising infections.
Still, India is preparing to reopen cinemas and entertainment parks with limited capacity beginning Oct. 15, in an effort to revive the economy.
Health experts warn the move has the potential for the virus to spread during the upcoming religious festival and winter season.
“India should be cautious, very cautious,” said John.
DAMAULI, OCTOBER 1 Regular health services have been closed at GP Koirala National Respiratory Treatment Centre in Shuklagandaki Municipality, Tanahun, after a female health worker was diagnosed with COVID-19 today. The treatment centre’s Executive Director Dr Ram Kumar Shrestha confirmed th Read More...
SURKHET, OCTOBER 1 Karnali Province Governor Govind Prasad Kalauni tested positive COVID-19. According to his secretariat, the infection was confirmed today. The secretariat of the province chief today confirmed the infection, saying his swab sample was collected for PCR test after some employ Read More...
BHOJPUR, OCTOBER 1 Schools, which were closed due to the coronavirus pandemic from March, have come into operation at Bhojpur Municipal areas in Bhojpur from today. The schools have resumed adoping all the safety measures. Teaching-learning activities have been brought into operation maintaini Read More...
INARUWA, OCTOBER 1 Police rescued two adolescent girls from Nepal-India border in Bhantabari of Koshi Rural Municipality, Sunsari, yesterday. Deputy Superintendent of Police of Sunsari District Police Office, Narendra Kumar Karki, said that the two adolescent girls of Saptari were rescued from Read More...
DHANGADI, OCTOBER 1 KP Khanal, a young campaigner, of Lamkichuha in Kailali will be honoured on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti on October 2 in New Delhi, India. Khanal will be honoured at a programme organised by Rising Tunkal Foundation. The 21-year-old has worked in the social service sec Read More...
RUPANDEHI: One more coronavirus infected person died in Rupandehi on Thursday night. A 40-year-old man of Sainamaina Municipality-7 died in course of treatment at Butwal-based Corona Special Hospital. Though he tested positive for coronavirus on September 27, he was admitted at the hospi Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Government of India gifted 41 ambulances, 6 school buses to government and not-for-profit organizations in 30 districts of Nepal on the occasion of 151st Gandhi Jayanti. According to the statement issued by Embassy of India, the Indian government is continuing a long-standing tradi Read More...
KATHMANDU, OCTOBER 1 Targeting the festive season, Food Management and Trade Company Ltd (FMTCL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC) have operated fair price shops from today. The fair price shops offer rice, sugar, pulses, salt, beans, oil, live goats and mountain goats at discounted rate. Read More...