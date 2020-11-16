Malaysia lets undocumented migrants work but hardship fears persist

KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia launched a plan on Monday that gives undocumented migrants stuck in the country a chance to work in certain industries, but labour rights groups said the initiative did not do enough to protect victims of human trafficking.
The government said the scheme aimed to revive Malaysia’s labour-reliant industries, including the huge palm oil sector, which have been grappling with a severe shortage of foreign labourers since COVID-19 closed the country’s borders.
Starting on Monday until next June, undocumented migrants can sign up to work in construction, plantations, agriculture and manufacturing, or choose to return to their home countries.
The government said it expected to collect at least 90 million ringgit ($22 million) in fines and other payments from migrants or their employers participating in the scheme, without saying what individual workers would be fined.
The plan is aimed at “reviving the economy that has been affected by COVID-19” and will not impact local employment opportunities, Malaysia’s Home Ministry said in a statement.
A ministry official said he could not comment further on the fines, while an immigration spokesman did not reply to a request for comment.
Migrant activists said the programme did not fully address the plight of undocumented migrants, many of whom are victims of trafficking and forced labour lured into the country by unscrupulous recruitment agents without the proper documents.
“It appears they are answering the call from some industries that want migrant workers – it’s not crafted with the interest of the workers in mind, that’s clear,” said Irene Xavier, co-founder of Sahabat Wanita Selangor, a local group assisting migrant workers.
“Workers will be very careful if they want to come forward,” she told the Thomson Reuters Foundation, urging the government to ensure protections are in place for migrants who want to work, while scrapping fines for those who opt to return home.
Xavier also questioned why sectors such as domestic work, which hires tens of thousands of female migrants and where abuse is common, were excluded from the scheme.
‘LIVING IN FEAR’
Malaysia relies on some 2 million registered foreign labourers mainly from Indonesia, Bangladesh and Nepal in industries locals shun as dirty, dangerous and difficult. Authorities estimate many more are working without permits.
But abuses have been under the spotlight, including debt bondage among workers which the government vowed to end.
The US State Department put the Southeast Asian country on its second-lowest ranking in its annual trafficking report.
The lack of proper documents has exacerbated the plight of many migrant workers in Malaysia such as Siti, an Indonesian woman who was recently fired from a food factory.
She wanted to file a complaint, but was working on a cleaner’s visa given to her by her agent rather than the required factory workers’ permit.
“I’m constantly living in fear because I don’t have the right document,” said Siti, who asked not to give her real name for fears of reprisals.
Others like Cambodian domestic worker Sam Phary, who was dismissed by her employer in June, said she was surviving by doing odd jobs while trying to avoid detection by authorities.
She has not had a passport since handing it over to an agent upon arrival in Malaysia in 2015.
“There’s no proper work. I have to sneak around doing what I can to earn money by the hour or by the day,” she said. “I have a fiancée that I haven’t seen for five years – I just want to go home.”
KATHMANDU: The Newars ring in their new year today as Nepal Sambat, an indigenous calendar of Nepal, enters the year 1141. Usually, people of various communities, especially the Newars, participate in a mass rally, Bhintuna Rally, to celebrate the New Year. However, this year, the celebration pro Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,609,079 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
LEIPZIG: Germany striker Timo Werner scored in each half to help steer his side from behind to a 3-1 home win over Ukraine in the Nations League on Saturday as they topped the group with one round of games left to play. Werner scored twice after Leroy Sane had cancelled out a surprise 12th mi Read More...
LONDON: More than 54.01 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,312,334 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
NEW DELHI: Indian cricket board (BCCI) president Sourav Ganguly has no doubt wicket-keeper Wriddhiman Saha, currently nursing a double hamstring injury, will be fit for India's four-test series in Australia beginning next month. Saha, considered technically the best wicketkeeper in India, injur Read More...
MELBOURNE: Few young Australian cricketers have generated as much excitement as Will Pucovski in recent years but the shaggy-haired batsman is ignoring the hype as he bangs on the door for selection ahead of the test series against India. The 22-year-old was named among five uncapped players Read More...
CAIRO: Liverpool striker Mohamed Salah has tested positive for the coronavirus on the eve of Egypt's Africa Cup of Nations qualifier against Togo, the Egyptian Football Association said. "The medical swab conducted on the mission of our first national football team showed that our international Read More...
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will present evidence to the United Nations and other international bodies that India, its neighbour and arch rival, is involved with militant organisations on its soil, Pakistan's foreign minister said on Saturday. Pakistani officials have long claimed that India sponsors Read More...