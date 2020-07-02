MEXICO CITY: Mexico’s president and his US counterpart Donald Trump will hold their first meeting on July 8 in Washington, officials said on Wednesday, sparking complaints from Democratic lawmakers, who saw it as a political stunt with elections looming.
President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has not left his country since taking office in December 2018, and paying his first foreign visit to Trump is politically risky because the Republican US president is widely disliked in Mexico.
For Lopez Obrador to visit less than four months before Trump attempts to secure re-election has sparked comment from Mexican critics that it could help the American president shore up support among millions of Hispanic voters.
Lopez Obrador has described the visit as a matter of economic necessity and said it has nothing to do with the November election. He has vowed to stay neutral in the contest.
On Wednesday, Lopez Obrador reiterated that he would be there to bolster Mexico’s economic ties with the United States and celebrate the start of a new regional trade deal on July 1. Trilateral matters that include Canada are on the agenda on the morning of July 9, his government said.
Trump said he would talk about trade, health and security with Lopez Obrador, as they met to mark the beginning of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, which is replacing the 26-year-old North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA).
However, a letter sent on Wednesday to the White House by members of the Congressional Hispanic Caucus urged Trump to call off the meeting, describing it as an effort to distract from the president’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic.
Seen by Reuters, the letter signed by more than a dozen Democrats in Congress called the meeting a “blatant attempt to politicize the important US-Mexico relationship along partisan lines.”
A Democratic congressional aide said Mexico’s government would get a similar letter soon.
Mexico has urged Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to take part in the meeting. So far, Canada had not responded to the invitation to participate, Lopez Obrador said.
Many Mexicans have held Trump in low regard since he described Mexican migrants as rapists and drug runners in his 2015-16 election campaign and vowed to make Mexico pay for his planned border wall.
He has also made repeated threats against Mexico’s economy to pressure its government to stem illegal immigration.
WASHINGTON: New US COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government's top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double. California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 The Nepal Stock Exchange surged by 6.06 per cent (72.05 points) to land at 1,260.75 points today that market analysts say is the result of the government softening its stance on black money being invested in the secondary market. “The government’s move aims to soften the Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JUNE 30 Most of the farmers generally start paddy plantation from June-end, but this year nearly 35 per cent paddy plantation has been completed in Banke and 55 per cent in Bardiya. “Around this time last year, farmers had completed only 15 per cent and 40 per cent paddy plantatio Read More...
KATHMANDU: US leadership is considering a new approach -- pool testing -- to efficiently include a large number of people for Covid-19 screening in the country. The new approach is also known as batch testing in which swab samples are tested in batches instead of running them one by one. The t Read More...
JHAPA, JUNE 30 With the onset of monsoon, locals of Dolobasti village located beyond the Mechi River have been left in a lurch due to lack of bridge over the river in Jhapa. Dolobasti, home to 300 families in Ward 3 of Bhadrapur Municipality is located beyond the Mechi River. Indigenous peo Read More...
KATHMANDU: Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli has attended the health ministry's high-level incident command system (ICS) meeting at his official residence in Baluwatar today. According to Minister for Health and Population, Bhanubhakta Dhakal, the ICS meetings that are being held on Sundays and Wednes Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Owing to the months-long lockdown which has discouraged the demand for credit, the investable budget with banks is not only increasing but also getting frozen. While banks are witnessing a rise in deposits, their credit flow has come down drastically. As a result, a huge Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 30 Over 1,500 Nepalis were brought home today via eight repatriation flights. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), a total of 1,519 Nepalis were evacuated along with 11 dead bodies from five countries. Among the total flights, Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) Read More...