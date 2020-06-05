Mexico sees record coronavirus increase, 816 more deaths

MEXICO CITY: The number of new novel coronavirus infections in Mexico reported on Thursday surpassed the record set just the previous day, and officials reported 816 more deaths as the pandemic engulfs Latin America’s major nations.
Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador earlier defended his government’s handling of the outbreak after reported deaths spiked this week. Health officials said the fatalities included many deaths that happened weeks ago and have now been reclassified.
Thursday’s additions bring Mexico’s tally to a total of 105,680 cases and 12,545 deaths.
The new way of counting deaths seemed to confirm the pandemic has had a greater impact in Latin America’s second most populous country than the official numbers previously showed.
A Reuters investigation concluded that fatalities could be 2.5 times higher than reported. Mexico’s government has previously admitted the real number of fatalities was higher than the official count.
Officials said the review of prior deaths was ongoing.
In Brazil, the death toll from the pandemic surpassed Italy’s on Thursday.
Lopez Obrador said Mexico had the virus under control.
“This is not New York,” he said during his regular morning news conference, referring to the hardest hit U.S. city.
He praised the care of the elderly by families in their homes rather than in care facilities such as the ones that have driven up fatalities in Europe and the United States.
Lopez Obrador said Mexico has seen a lower number of deaths relative to population from the virus than the likes of France, Spain, Germany and Brazil.
“Let there not be psychosis, let there not be fear,” he said.
Mexico’s deaths from the virus ranks it seventh among countries worldwide, according to the Johns Hopkins Center for Systems Science and Engineering.
A malaria drug President Donald Trump took to try to prevent COVID-19 proved ineffective for that in the first large, high-quality study to test it in people in close contact with someone with the disease. Results published Wednesday by the New England Journal of Medicine show that hydroxychlor Read More...
KATHMANDU, JUNE 3 The Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD) has assured that the country will not face shortage of fertilisers required for paddy plantation this year. Due to the border restrictions, the fertilisers that were earlier ordered by Nepal have been stuck at Kolk Read More...
Kathmandu Two weeks ago Sobha Rai’s husband bought a few packets of medicine as “medicine for COVID-19”. It turned out to be the homeopathic medicine Arsenicum Album 30C. And Rai has been consuming it as per the instructions on the label. “This medicine boosts your immunity and helps Read More...
KATHMANDU: Filmmaker Basu Chatterjee, who directed films such as Baton Baton Mein, Rajnigandha and Chitchor, has passed away. Chatterjee, fondly known as Basuda, breathed his last following age-related ailments in Mumbai on Thursday. He was 90. According to Press Trust of India, the news of h Read More...
NEW YORK: A confrontation in Brooklyn late Wednesday left one police officer stabbed in the neck, two officers with gunshot wounds to their hands and another man shot by police, the New York Police Department said. The officers were taken to a hospital with wounds that were not expected to be lif Read More...
Iran's president warned the public on Wednesday that restrictions may have to be reimposed to fight the coronavirus if the country is hit by a second wave of infections, after authorities announced the most new cases in a day since March. Iran has suffered the worst coronavirus outbreak in the M Read More...
NEW DELHI: An Indian research body has discovered a unique strain of coronavirus in the country, mostly in its southern states. Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) states that the results of a genome analysis of SARS-CoV2 spread in India show that a distinct cluster of virus populati Read More...
HOUSTON: The memorial services to honour George Floyd are extraordinary: three cities over six days, with a chance for mourners to pay their respects in the communities where he was born, grew up, and died. But so are the circumstances surrounding them: Since his May 25 death in Minneapolis, Floy Read More...