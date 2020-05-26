Novavax launches its first coronavirus vaccine test on humans

NEW YORK: US biotech group Novavax Inc has joined the race to test coronavirus vaccine candidates on humans and enrolled its first participants on Monday.
Novavax, shares in which surge about 23% to $56.50 in premarket trade, said it expects preliminary readings on safety and on indicators of an immune response from the trial in July.
The announcement comes as drugmakers pause clinical trials on drugs for other ailments to focus on COVID–19, the illness caused by the novel coronavirus that has infected more than 5.3 million people worldwide and resulted in more than 343,000 deaths.
The World Health Organization (WHO) on Friday said that 10 experimental vaccines were being tested on humans, including the Novavax compound.
Groups including CanSino, Moderna and an alliance between Oxford university and AstraZeneca have moved or are close to moving on to enlarged trials from initial testing on small groups of participants.
Novavax last month said it had identified a candidate, NVX-CoV2373, with which it planned to use its Matrix-M adjuvant to enhance immune responses.
Adjuvants are designed to boost the immune response induced by a vaccine and provide longer-lasting protection against infections.
Novavax said that the Phase 1 trial in Australia would involve about 130 healthy participants aged 18 to 59, with a second phase to be conducted later in several countries, including the United States.
The Phase 2 trial will assess immunity, safety and COVID–19 disease reduction in a broader age range, Novavax said.
GAIGHAT: A man has murdered his wife after consumption of alcohol in Rautamai Rural Municipality-8 of Udaypur district, on Monday. The deceased has been identified as Dil Maya Tamang, 43, of the Rural Municipality. According to Superintendent of Police (SP) Bir Bahadur Budha Magar at the Distr Read More...
KATHMANDU: Twenty-five persons earlier diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, admitted at different health facilities across the country, have been discharged following recovery, confirmed the Ministry of Health and Population (MoHP). Eighteen persons of Chhapkaiya in Parsa district -- all of Read More...
KATHMANDU: The National Planning Commission (NPC) and Nepal Policy Institute (NPI) held the first meeting in the series of NPI-NPC Policy Dialogue post COVID-19 via Zoom conference. Several experts from NPI Global experts community of Nepali origin and NPI Board members based in South East As Read More...
KATHMANDU: Big Hit Entertainment, the music label of K-pop band BTS, said on May 25 that it has acquired Pledis Entertainment that manages NU'EST and Seventeen, as part of efforts to diversify its business portfolio. Quoting Big Hit statement, The Korea Herald stated: "We've become the larges Read More...
BIRGUNJ: Forty-three patients, including two journalists, undergoing treatment at the Birgunj-based Narayani Hospital for COVID-19 have been discharged following recovery, on Monday. According to the hospital's medical superintendent Dr Madan Upadhyay, the patients were discharged today after Read More...
BERLIN: Bayern Munich midfielder Thiago Alcantara has been ruled out of Tuesday's Bundesliga top game against Borussia Dortmund after failing to recover from a muscle injury, Bayern coach Hansi Flick said on Monday. The playmaker had already missed Saturday's 5-2 victory over Eintracht Fr Read More...
WASHINGTON/BRASILIA: The White House on Monday brought forward by two days restrictions on travel to the United States from Brazil as the number of deaths from the new coronavirus in the South American nation surpassed the US daily toll. A White House statement amended the timing of the sta Read More...
Kathmandu, May 25 Health experts have said that the government should come up with new modalities to help prevent coronavirus transmission and ease lockdown. “The government should come up with new models. Lockdown is not the only solution. As the coronavirus will not easily go away, the gov Read More...