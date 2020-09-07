Over 200 UN staff in Syria infected with COVID-19 – medics, UN official

AMMAN: More than 200 UN staff members have been infected by COVID-19 in Syria as the global body steps up its contingency plans to combat the fast spread of the pandemic in the country, medical workers and UN officials said.
UN Resident Coordinator and Humanitarian Coordinator in Syria, Imran Riza, last Tuesday told UN heads of agencies in a letter to distribute to staff that the UN was in the final stages of securing a medical facility for treatment of cases.
“More than two hundred cases have been reported among U.N staff members, some of whom have been hospitalized and three who were medically evacuated,” the top U.N. official in Syria said in the letter, which was leaked to Reuters from an infected local staff member.
Humanitarian workers and medics said the real number of cases is considerably higher, including the hundreds of staff employed by NGO partners working for the dozen U.N. agencies that oversee the country’s largest humanitarian relief operations.
Riza said there had been a ten-fold spike in infections in Syria in the two months since he last briefed staff, referring to health ministry figures that say there have been 3,171 cases and 134 deaths since the first case was reported on March 23.
“The “epidemiological situation across the country has changed considerably,” Riza said.
Damascus-based medics and relief workers are skeptical of official figures, saying the authorities are covering up. The authorities deny that but admit testing is limited.
The United Nations has expressed concern about the spread of the coronavirus in a country where the health infrastructure has been shattered by war and medical supplies are limited.
Independent medics and relief workers say scores of doctors and medical workers have died in recent weeks.
Witnesses and cemetery officials say there had been a tripling of burials since July in a cemetery that lies south of the capital, where NGOs and medics say most cases are concentrated.
KATHMANDU: The Ministry of Health and Population has reported 980 new cases of coronavirus infection on Sunday, taking the nationwide Covid-19 count to 46,257. Of the infected, 290 are females while 690 are males. A relatively large amount of recoveries were also reported in the last 24 hours. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley has reported 354 new cases of the coronavirus infection on Sunday. The Health Ministry reported 354 infections in the valley today, of which 290 were registered in Kathmandu alone. Meanwhile, 32 cases each were recorded in Lalitpur and Bhaktapur respectively. The acti Read More...
KATHMANDU, SEPTEMBER 7 The eight-day long Yenyā (Indra Jatra) concluded on Sunday. The festivities were low-key this year as the Kathmandu valley has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic with hundreds of cases being reported everyday. On the last day of the Jatram the yosin pole which is Read More...
BEIJING: About 90% of Sinovac Biotech Ltd employees and their families have taken an experimental coronavirus vaccine developed by the Chinese firm under the country's emergency use programme, its chief executive said on Sunday. The extent of inoculations under the emergency programme, wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. As of today, 768,345 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out wh Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nine people passed away from Covid-19 related complications in the last 24 hours, with which the nationwide death-toll has moved to 289. Of the nine, two females and seven males lost their lives due to the infection. The two deceased women are a 64-year-old from Morang and a 45-ye Read More...
BIRMINGHAM: One man was killed and seven people were injured, two of them seriously, in a series of stabbings in the city of Birmingham, central England, early on Sunday, police said. “We can now confirm that we have launched a murder investigation following last night’s events,” West Midla Read More...
LONDON: England produced a brilliant comeback to beat Australia on the final ball of their first T20 international on Friday after the visitors looked to be cruising to victory in their first competitive match for six months. England posted 162-7 after 44 from Jos Buttler and 66 for Dawid Malan, Read More...