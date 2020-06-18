Russia hopes India, China find mutually-acceptable solution to border clashes: Ifax

MOSCOW: Russia’s foreign ministry said on Wednesday it hoped India and China would find mutually acceptable ways to ensure security on their border following deadly clashes, the Interfax news agency reported.
India’s army said on Tuesday that 20 of its soldiers had been killed in clashes with Chinese troops at a disputed border site, in a major escalation of a stand-off between the two countries.
Researchers in England say they have the first evidence that a drug can improve COVID-19 survival: A cheap, widely available steroid reduced deaths by up to one third in severely ill hospitalized patients. The results were announced Tuesday and the British government immediately authorized the dr Read More...
PARIS: Workers are preparing the Eiffel Tower for reopening next week, after the coronavirus pandemic led to the iconic Paris landmark’s longest closure since World War II. France’s tourism industry is opening back up, but the 324-meter (1,063-feet) tall wrought-iron tower won’t immediately Read More...
Rautahat, June 16 A Dalit family of Kopawa village of Baudhimai Municipality, Rautahat, has sought help from the media to finding their daughter who was kidnapped a month ago. Anita Devi Paswan and Umesh Paswan have four daughters and two sons. While they were sleeping on May 14, a band of Read More...
Pokhara, June 16 Nepali Congress Parliamentary Party of Gandaki Provincial Assembly today handed over a memorandum to Gandaki Province Chief Minister Prithivi Subba Gurung in Pokhara. Nepali Congress said that the government had completely failed to control COVID-19 and demanded that the t Read More...
Panchthar, June 16 Nepali Congress Panchthar District working committee has sought a PCR machine and qualified health workers to conduct coronavirus tests in the district. The party today sent a memorandum to the prime minister and the Office of Council of Ministers through the district admini Read More...
Jhapa, June 16 Nepali Congress Spokesperson Biswo Prakash Sharma today accused government ministers of looting state coffers and doing nothing to serve people and country during the crisis. Talking to mediapersons at Jhapa’s Chandragadi, Sharma said his party had decided to take to the stree Read More...
Kathmandu Waste management is important for a clean and healthy environment. Its importance has never been more than during the current coronavirus pandemic. But waste workers across the nation are facing greater risk to their health and livelihood as the country remains under lockdown Read More...
Dharan, June 16 Janata Socialist Party youth leader Shree Subba has been remanded to custody by the court in Sunsari over the charge of raping a minor. Sunsari District Court judge Dharmaraj Poudel today issued the order sending Subba, a resident of Dharan Sub-metropolitan City, a familiar nam Read More...