 Season’s 1st tropical storm drenches part of Central America

SAN SALVADOR, EL SALVADOR: The first tropical storm of the Eastern Pacific season drenched parts of Central America Sunday and officials in El Salvador said at least seven people had died in flooding.
President Nayib Bukele decreed a 15-day state of emergency to deal with the rains that began pounding the country on Friday ahead of Tropical Storm Amanda’s landfall on Sunday.
“We are facing a critical situation,” said Interior Minister Mario Durán. “The situation in all of the country and especially in the metropolitan area of San Salvador is grave.”
Amanda had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph (65 kph) when it hit Sunday morning, but soon dissipated as it moved overland. By Friday evening it was about 100 miles (165 kilometres) northeast of Guatemala City, according to the U.S. National Hurricane Center.
Forecasters said that even though it had dissipated heavy rains could continue to fall over parts of El Salvador, Guatemala, western Honduras and southeastern Mexico over the next few days.
El Salvador’s Civil Defense agency said at least seven people had died in the flooding, including an 8-year-old child. San Salvador Mayor Ernesto Muyshondt said 50 houses had been destroyed in the capital, and officials said hundreds of people around the country had been evacuated as rivers overflowed.
Amanda could dump 10 to 15 inches (25 to 38 centimetres) of rain over El Salvador, southern Guatemala, western Honduras and southeastern Mexico, with lesser accumulations over parts of Nicaragua and Belize.
INDIANAPOLIS: Authorities are investigating “multiple shootings,” including one that left a person dead, in downtown Indianapolis on Saturday amid protests over the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis. Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Chief Randal Taylor confirmed the shootings during a late Read More...
BRASILIA: Brazil reported a record 33,274 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Saturday, its health ministry said, and the death toll surpassed that of France and now ranks only below the United States, Britain and Italy. The South American nation has now reported 498,440 confirmed cases of Read More...
KATHMANDU: As many as 135 Nepalis have lost their lives due to coronavirus infection around the globe, including seven who have died in various districts in Nepal. According to Non-Resident Nepalis Association (NRNA), in the past week, two Nepalis have died in Bahrain while one each died in the U Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs Shivamaya Tumbahangphe has, on behalf of the Government of Nepal, presented the Constitution Amendment Bill (second amendment) at the House of Representatives. An amendment of Schedule 3 of the Constitution is required as a step forwa Read More...
Doctors stage protest at Jorpati based Nepal Medical College on Sunday demanding right to a safe environment after the locals manhandled two doctors from the hospital after a patient died while undergoing treatment there. Photo: Skanda Gautam/THT Read More...
DUBAI: Tens of thousands of mosques across Saudi Arabia reopened Sunday for the first time in more than two months, but worshipers have been ordered to follow strict guidelines to prevent the spread of the coronavirus as Islam's holiest site in Mecca remained closed to the public. The Al-Aqsa Mos Read More...
COLOMBO: A select group of Sri Lanka cricketers, mainly bowlers, will return to training on Monday, amid efforts to restart the game after the coronavirus shutdown, the cricket board said on Sunday. Professional cricket has been suspended since March because of the pandemic, with Sri Lanka's Read More...
BAJURA: The two-year-old child that had passed away on Sunday morning following health complications, has tested positive for COVID-19. Her samples were drawn post demise for testing and sent to the lab in Seti Zonal Hospital, Dhangadhi. The Sudurpashchim Health Directorate has confirmed that the Read More...