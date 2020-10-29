‘This, again?’: Weary Parisians gird for new lockdown

PARIS: On the television screen on the wall of the Parisian cafe she runs, manager Karine Dubin watched President Emmanuel Macron tell the French people they were heading back to lockdown, and it left her feeling deflated.
France had already been through an eight-week lockdown this spring, and many people dared to believe they had seen the worst of the COVID-19 pandemic. But Macron broke the news that it was not over.
COVID-19 cases are surging in the country along with hospitalisations and deaths. There were 244 deaths from the virus in the past 24 hours, public health officials said on Wednesday.
“It’s hard,” Dubin said on Wednesday while settling customers’ bills at the end of the night at the cafe, on the Boulevard Haussmann thoroughfare in central Paris.
“It’s hard to tell ourselves, voila, we’re closing again, we’re losing everything again, the kitchen, our raw goods, everything, reorganise staff, inform everyone. It’s complicated, it’s hard.”
In a televised address to the nation, Macron said the new lockdown would take effect on Friday morning, and would require people to stay at home unless they had an exceptional reason to go out.
Although schools will stay open, shops, cafes and non-essential shops would have to shut, and people venturing out would need a document justifying being outside, Macron said. The lockdown would last until Dec. 1 at least, he said.
Customers at the cafe, who had also watched Macron’s address on the wall-mounted television screen, expressed resignation as they headed home.
“Let’s say that it’s a bit of an emotional roller-coaster. I mean, I’m a bit sad,” said Nadji Saadeul, who said he worked in the digital sector.
“I have a bit of trouble feeling the consequences of COVID-19. With the daily numbers, there’s a reality, but I think that if people were taking more ‘adult’ measures, more responsible ones, we wouldn’t have needed this.”
“The lockdown will entail a lot of hardships for everyone, for our jobs,” Matthieu Segiy, a management consultant, said outside the cafe. “But I think we should accept it. It’s for France‘s good.”
KATHMANDU: Kul Bahadur Gurung, General Secretary of Nepal Mountaineering Association (NMA) has been nominated for the candidacy of General Representative in the management committee of the International Climbing and Mountaineering Federation (UIAA). Gurung was nominated during the General Assembl Read More...
Have earmarked 200 mln doses of COVID-19 candidate vaccine COVAX alliance also has deals with AstraZeneca, Novavax PARIS: French drugmaker Sanofi and Britain's GlaxoSmithKline will supply 200 million doses of their COVID-19 candidate vaccine to a global inoculation scheme backed by the W Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Wednesday reported 1,954 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 162,354. Of the total infections, 843 were detected in Kathmandu valley alone — 368 females and 475 males. In the last 24 hours, 696 Read More...
WARSAW, POLAND: People across Poland are vowing to stay off their jobs on Wednesday as part of a nationwide strike to protest a top court ruling that bans abortions in cases of congenitally damaged fetuses. The nationwide strike comes amid a deepening standoff between angry crowds who have been t Read More...
ANKARA: Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday that Western countries attacking Islam want to "relaunch the Crusades" as a row flared between Turkey and France about cartoons of the Prophet Mohammad. Erdogan said in a speech to lawmakers from his AK Party in parliament that standing a Read More...
BAKU: Fourteen civilians were killed on Wednesday and more than 40 wounded when Armenian armed forces shelled the Azeri town of Barda, RIA news agency cited Azerbaijan's Prosecutor General's office as saying. The Armenian defence ministry denied Azeri claims its forces had shelled the town. Read More...
KATHMANDU: The central committee meeting of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) slated for October 31 to November 2 this year has been postponed due to the risk of COVID-19. In a press statement issued by the NCP’s central office secretaries Ishwori Rijal and Shreeram Dhakal here today, the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date,1,409,295 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out, o Read More...