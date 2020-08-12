Three killed during Bengaluru violence over reported Facebook post: police

BENGALURU: Three people were killed in the southern Indian city of Bengaluru after violence erupted between police and protesters over a reported derogatory Facebook post about the Prophet Mohammad, a senior police official said on Wednesday.
The violent protests saw thousands taking to the streets late on Tuesday, local news reports said.
Violence grips Bengaluru over a Facebook post: local media
BENGALURU: Violent protests gripped parts of the southern Indian city of Bengaluru late on Tuesday after thousands took to the streets over a provocative social media post about the Prophet Mohammad by a relative of a local politician, local media reported.
Two people were dead and three injured after police opened fire, according to a regional news channel. Reuters was not immediately able to confirm the deaths or the number of injuries.
“The situation is under control,” Bengaluru City Police said on Twitter, adding that police fired live ammunition to disperse the crowd after using tear gas and batons.
TV channels showed group of people gathered outside a police station and clashing with officers, burning several police vehicles. The videos showed the group later trying to force its way into the police station, and another group gathering outside the politician’s house shouting slogans, throwing stones, and setting fire to vehicles parked along the road.
Protesters blocked fire engines and some media personnel were allegedly attacked, according to reports.
“Accused Naveen arrested for posting derogatory posts”, Police Commissioner Kamal Pant said https://bit.ly/33OKsaO in a tweet, adding that a 110 people had been arrested for arson, stone throwing and assault on police. Several police officers were injured, he told TV reporters.
A curfew was imposed in the surrounding area to restrict movement, police said.
“We are investigating the issue and will make use of the CCTV footages to see who is behind these violent acts, and will take stringent actions,” Karnataka state Home Minister Basavraj Bommai told a local TV news channel.
Meanwhile, R. Ashoka, a state minister, told the same news channel that attacks on police and media would not be tolerated.
“What kind of people attack the police? The media? The local police have been given a free hand to deal with the situation,” he said.
ALONG THE GANGES: More than 2,000 years ago, a powerful king built a fort on the banks of India’s holiest river, on the fringes of what is now a vast industrial city. Today, little of the ancient construction remains, except for mounds of rubble that tannery workers pick through for bricks to b Read More...
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control. Read More...
DHADING: Human settlements on the banks of Thopal River are at a risk of being swept away by flood triggered by incessant rainfall in Dhading district. Squatters and villagers residing on the river banks next to district headquarters Dhadingbesi have been terrorised as flow of water in the ri Read More...
Last year, two world-class wheelchair basketball coaches visited Nepal to conduct an intensive sports training aimed at raising the level of sports in the country. The training brought together more than 40 female and male wheelchair basketball players in Kathmandu - athletes and citizens living wit Read More...
DUBAI: A report by the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA) released on Tuesday said the World Food Programme would be sending 50,000 tonnes of wheat flour to Beirut to stabilise Lebanon's wheat supply. A Reuters report on Friday revealed Lebanon's government held no Read More...
KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 case Read More...
BERLIN: Borussia Dortmund winger Jadon Sancho left with his team for a pre-season training camp in Switzerland on Monday with the German club saying the talented player would stay after a contract extension to 2023. Sancho has been the target of several top clubs with ongoing speculation of a Read More...