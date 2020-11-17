Trump national security adviser O’Brien says looks now that Biden has won

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump’s national security adviser, Robert O’Brien, said on Monday he will ensure a professional transition to the team led by Democrat Joe Biden if Biden is deemed the winner of the 2020 presidential election and “obviously things look like that now.”
The Republican Trump has insisted the Nov. 3 election was “rigged” and that he will be declared the winner after a series of legal challenges in several states.
Speaking to the Global Security Forum, O’Brien said that while he hoped Trump would turn out to have won a second four-year term, he would work with a new administration headed by Biden and his vice presidential running mate, Kamala Harris.
“If there is a new administration, look, they deserve some time to come in and implement their policies,” O’Brien said. “If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look like that now, we’ll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there’s no question about it.”
Trump has so far failed to produce evidence that could overturn Biden’s 306-232 victory over Trump in the state-by-state Electoral College vote. States face a Dec. 8 “safe harbor” deadline to certify their elections and choose electors who will officially select the new president on Dec. 14.
O’Brien said it appeared Biden was prepared to bring in a professional national security team.
“The great thing is this is the United States of America,” the national security adviser said. “We passed the baton and have had peaceful, successful transitions even in the most contentious periods.”
KATHMANDU: Rainfall is forecast in most of the places of the country in the next three days due to the influence of the Westerly wind, the Department of Hydrology and Meteorology stated in its weather bulletin today. The Department said there is possibility of light rain in most places and li Read More...
ROME: Three years after an embarrassing failure to qualify for the World Cup, Italy is back in contention with the best in Europe. England, meanwhile, is already out of contention for the Nations League finals with one round of matches still to play. An Italy squad badly hit by the coronavirus Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,197 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. With this, the nationwide infection count has advanced to 210,973. In the last 24 hours, 1,308 cases surfaced in Kathmandu Valley of which 1,005 are from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bha Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,613,911 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
CAPE TOWN: Senegal became the first country to qualify for the Africa Cup of Nations finals after a late goal from Sadio Mane secured a 1-0 victory away at Guinea Bissau on Sunday. Mane, who also scored last Wednesday when Senegal beat Guinea Bissau 2-0 at home, netted with eight minutes remainin Read More...
KUALA LUMPUR: Malaysia launched a plan on Monday that gives undocumented migrants stuck in the country a chance to work in certain industries, but labour rights groups said the initiative did not do enough to protect victims of human trafficking. The government said the scheme aimed to revive Mal Read More...
MOSCOW: Russia expects to produce primarily freeze-dried Sputnik V coronavirus vaccine doses by the spring, a top official said, eliminating the need for transport at ultra-low temperatures as part of an ambitious plan to inoculate its population. Vaccine developers globally are scrambling to wor Read More...
LONDON: England's Jos Buttler says South Africa captain Quinton de Kock is one of his "favourite players in the world" as two of the most attacking batsmen in the world prepare for a Twenty20 international series. England will play six limited-overs matches in South Africa between Nov. 27 and Dec Read More...