Trump says ‘great’ bond with China’s Xi changed after COVID-19

WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump on Tuesday said his relationship with Chinese President Xi Jinping has frayed in the wake of the novel coronavirus pandemic and that he has not spoken to his Chinese counterpart in a long time.
“I used to have a very good relationship with him,” Trump told Fox Sports Radio in an interview, citing their Phase One trade deal hammered out last year and signed in early 2020. “I had a great relationship with President Xi. I like him, but I don’t feel the same way now.”
Trump said his feelings changed amid COVID-19.
“I certainly feel differently. I had a very, very good relationship, and I haven’t spoken to him in a long time.”
Trump, who is seeking re-election in the Nov. 3 U.S. election, made challenging China a key part of his 2016 presidential campaign and touted his friendly ties with Xi during much of his first term in office as he sought to make good on his trade deal promises.
But he said on Tuesday that the fallout from the outbreak was worse than the conflict over trade. “This is a thousand times the trade deal what happened with all of the death and … the world had to shutdown. It’s a disgrace,” he told Fox.
First reports of the virus emerged from China in late 2019 and it has now infected more than 20 million people and killed at least 735,369 worldwide, including at least 5.1 million cases and at least 163,160 deaths in the United States.
US-China ties have also frayed over Beijing’s crackdown in Hong Kong and the disputed South China Sea, among other issues.
Asked about the arrest of pro-democracy advocates in Hong Kong under China’s new security law, as well as issues over Taiwan, Trump pointed to his administration’s steps to end Hong Kong’s special trading status. He did not address the arrest of Hong Kong’s Apple Daily owner Jimmy Lai, one of the city’s most prominent activists.
US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and White House national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Monday said the United States was troubled by Lai’s arrest.
WASHINGTON: President Donald Trump was abruptly escorted by a US Secret Service agent out of the White House briefing room as he was beginning a coronavirus briefing Monday afternoon. He returned minutes later, saying there had been a “shooting” outside the White House that was “under control. Read More...
Last year, two world-class wheelchair basketball coaches visited Nepal to conduct an intensive sports training aimed at raising the level of sports in the country. The training brought together more than 40 female and male wheelchair basketball players in Kathmandu - athletes and citizens living wit Read More...
KATHMANDU: The plan to allow resumption of long-distance public transportation from August 17 across the country has again been cancelled. The Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume flight operations from September 1 citing worsening situation due to surge in the number of COVID-19 case Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Dhulikhel-based Kathmandu University (KU) has decided to shut down for the next 15 days starting today, owing to the growing risk of coronavirus infection. Issuing a notice on Monday, University registrar Prof Dr Subodh Sharma said all services (except most essential services Read More...
WELLINGTON: West Indies, Pakistan, Australia and Bangladesh have all confirmed they will tour New Zealand during the southern hemisphere summer, New Zealand Cricket (NZC) chief executive David White said on Tuesday. Under the International Cricket Council's Future Tours Programme, West Indies Read More...
Russia approves a vaccine before other countries Putin says own daughter was vaccinated Says he hopes mass production will start soon Experts have raised safety concerns MOSCOW: Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Tuesday that Russia had become the first country in the world t Read More...
KATHMANDU: Chief Commissioner at Commission for Investigation for Abuse of Authority (CIAA) Navin Kumar Ghimire has contracted coronavirus infection. He had submitted his swab specimen for testing on Sunday, the results for which came out positive, a source confirmed.s Samples had been drawn f Read More...
KATHMANDU: The Health Ministry on Tuesday informed that 638 new cases of coronavirus-infection have been registered in the last 24 hours. With this, Nepal's Covid-19 tally has reached 23,948 today. Among the new cases, 134 have been reported from within Kathmandu Valley. Meanwhile, 171 people Read More...