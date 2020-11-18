Twitter launches disappearing ‘fleets’ worldwide

Twitter Inc said on Tuesday it was globally launching tweets that disappear after 24 hours, similar to the stories feature that is popular on Snapchat and Facebook’s photo-sharing app Instagram.
Twitter has previously announced its plan for these ephemeral tweets, dubbed “fleets”, and tested the feature in Brazil, Italy, India, and South Korea.
“Some of you tell us that Tweeting is uncomfortable because it feels so public, so permanent, and like there’s so much pressure to rack up Retweets and Likes,” design director Joshua Harris and product manager Sam Haveson said in a blog post.
“Because they disappear from view after a day, Fleets helped people feel more comfortable sharing personal and casual thoughts, opinions, and feelings,” they added.
However, some Twitter users experimenting with the tool said it had created worrying opportunities for online harassment, like allowing unwanted direct messages. It also allows fleet authors to tag people who have blocked them.
Twitter said it was listening to feedback and working on fixes for safety concerns like the blocking issue.
Fleets, which include text, photos and videos, will be available at the top of users’ home timelines on Twitter and on the sender’s profile.
Twitter and other major social media companies are under pressure to better police abuses and viral misinformation on their sites. Twitter spokeswoman Liz Kelley said fleets are subject to the same rules as tweets.
Kelley said warnings or labels, which Twitter has started applying to content such as manipulated media and misinformation about civic processes or COVID-19, could be applied to fleets.
Twitter also confirmed it was working on a live audio feature, dubbed ‘Spaces,’ that it aims to test later this year. The feature will allow users to talk in public, group conversations. It has similarities with Clubhouse, a social platform in which users are invited to talk in voice chat rooms.
“Given all of the potential for abuse within audio spaces, we are going to be making it available first to women and historically marginalized communities,” said Kelley.
The company earlier this year launched a feature for users to tweet recorded voice notes.
BARA: A woman died and five others sustained injuries after the four-wheeler vehicle they were travelling on hit an electric pylon by the roadside in Kalaiya Sub-metropolitan City-24 of Bara district today. Police identified the deceased as Sukhi Dhami of Jitpur in Jitpur Simara Sub-metropolitan Read More...
KATHMANDU: A total of 339 new cases of coronavirus infection were reported in the three districts of Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday. Of the total infections, 146 are females and 193 are males. In the last 24 hours, 289 cases were recorded from Kathmandu district while Lalitpur and Bhaktapur repor Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Till date, 1,617,023 tests through Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) method have been carried out where Read More...
MUMBAI: India are capable of repeating their heroics from their successful 2018-19 test tour in Australia even though the hosts are stronger this time with the return of batsmen David Warner and Steve Smith, India's Cheteshwar Pujara has said. Both Warner and Smith were unavailable for Australia Read More...
LONDON: More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446 have died, according to a Reuters tally. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December Read More...
LONDON: Novak Djokovic has said he had mixed feelings about ending a "strange year" as the world number one for a sixth time after the season was hit hard by the novel coronavirus pandemic. Djokovic won a record-extending eighth Australian Open as well as a record 36th Masters title in Rome, wi Read More...
NEW DELHI: India hopes five locally-tested vaccines will help it to control COVID-19, as those developed by Pfizer and Moderna may not be available to it in big quantities soon. The five candidates include Russia's Sputnik-V whose "Phase-II going to Phase-III" trials in India will start next wee Read More...
Ferran hat-trick leads Spain into semi-finals Germany suffer worst loss in a competitive game Spain join France in Nations League final four SEVILLE: Sparkling Spain crushed hapless Germany 6-0 at home on Tuesday to storm into the final four of the Nations League in style as forwa Read More...