UK study finds evidence of waning antibody immunity to COVID-19 over time

LONDON: Antibodies against the novel coronavirus declined rapidly in the British population during the summer, a study found on Tuesday, suggesting protection after infection may not be long lasting and raising the prospect of waning immunity in the community.
Scientists at Imperial College London have tracked antibody levels in the British population following the first wave of COVID-19 infections in March and April.
Their study found that antibody prevalence fell from 6% of the population around the end of June to just 4.4% in September. That raises the prospect of decreasing population immunity ahead of a second wave of infections that has forced local lockdowns and restrictions in recent weeks.
Although immunity to the novel coronavirus is a complex and murky area, and may be assisted by T cells, as well as B cells that can stimulate the quick production of antibodies following re-exposure to the virus, the researchers said the experience of other coronaviruses suggested immunity might not be enduring.
“We can see the antibodies and we can see them declining and we know that antibodies on their own are quite protective,” Wendy Barclay, Head of Department of Infectious Disease at Imperial College London told reporters.
“On the balance of evidence I would say, with what we know for other coronaviruses, it would look as if immunity declines away at the same rate as antibodies decline away, and that this is an indication of waning immunity at the population level.”
Those whose COVID-19 was confirmed with a gold standard PCR test had a less pronounced decline in antibodies, compared to people who had been asymptomatic and unaware of their original infection.
There was no change in the levels of antibodies seen in healthcare workers, possibly due to repeated exposure to the virus.
Imperial’s findings were released as a pre-print paper, and have not yet been peer-reviewed.
Barclay said that the rapid waning of antibodies from infection did not necessarily have implications for the efficacy of vaccine candidates currently in clinical trials.
“A good vaccine may well be better than natural immunity,” she said.
ISLAMABAD: Pakistan's prime minister has appealed to Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg to ban Islamophobic content on the site, warning of an increase in radicalisation amongst Muslims, the government said on Sunday. In a letter, which the Pakistani government posted on Twitter, Imran Khan said th Read More...
Early results from tests for a coronavirus vaccine being developed by the University of Oxford, in collaboration with AstraZeneca Plc, show it produces a robust immune response in elderly people, the group at highest risk, the Financial Times reported on Monday. It has been discovered that th Read More...
KATHMANDU: President Bidya Devi Bhandari today received Dashain tika and jamara from Guru Khem Chandra Dhakal at the auspicious hour, 10:19 am, at the Office of President in Sheetal Niwas, Kathmandu, on the occasion of Bijaya Dashami. President Bhandari received tika, jamara and blessings from Read More...
BEIRUT: Air strikes on a camp in northwest Syria run by rebel fighters backed by Turkey killed at least 20 people on Monday, a war monitor and a rebel source said. The rebel source said Russian strikes targeted the Failaq al-Sham faction in their base close to the border with Turkey, killing Read More...
NEW DELHI: New Delhi's appalling air quality turned a lot worse over the weekend as Hindus in India's capital burned effigies of the mythological demon king Ravana and lit firecrackers to celebrate the triumph of good over evil during the Dussehra festival. As pollution spiked on Monday mo Read More...
October 26 The moon lacks the bodies of liquid water that are a hallmark of Earth but scientists said on Monday (October 26) lunar water is more widespread than previously known, with water molecules trapped within mineral grains on the surface and more water per Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal on Monday reported 1,741 new cases of coronavirus infection from across the country. The nationwide infection count has advanced to 159,830 with the latest additions. Of the total infections, 895 were detected in the Kathmandu valley alone — 380 fe Read More...
KATHMANDU: The flights to Everest region that had been suspended on October 22, have been allowed to operate from today's date. The flights were halted until further notice as a Covid-19 case had been detected for the first time in Namche Bazar, which is considered to be the gateway to Everest re Read More...