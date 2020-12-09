UK warns people with serious allergies to avoid Pfizer vaccine

LONDON: Britain’s medicine regulator has advised that people with a history of significant allergic reactions do not get Pfizer-BioNTech’s COVID-19 vaccine after two people reported adverse effects on the first day of rollout.
Britain began mass vaccinating its population on Tuesday in a global drive that poses one of the biggest logistical challenges in peacetime history, starting with the elderly and frontline workers
National Health Service medical director Stephen Powis said the advice had been changed after two NHS workers reported anaphylactoid reactions associated with receiving the vaccine.
“As is common with new vaccines the MHRA (regulator) have advised on a precautionary basis that people with a significant history of allergic reactions do not receive this vaccination, after two people with a history of significant allergic reactions responded adversely yesterday,” Powis said.
“Both are recovering well.”
The MHRA said it would seek further information, and Pfizer and BioNTech said they were supporting the MHRA’s investigation.
The Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) was the first in the world to approve the vaccine, developed by Germany’s BioNTech and Pfizer, last week, while the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and European Medicines Agency (EMA) continue to assess the data.
“Last evening, we were looking at two case reports of allergic reactions. We know from the very extensive clinical trials that this wasn’t a feature,” MHRA Chief Executive June Raine told lawmakers.
Pfizer has said people with a history of severe adverse allergic reactions were excluded from their late stage trials.
The FDA released documents on Tuesday in preparation for an advisory committee meeting on Thursday, saying the Pfizer vaccine’s efficacy and safety data met its expectations for authorization.
That briefing document said 0.63% of people in the vaccine group and 0.51% in the placebo group reported possible allergic reactions in trials, which Peter Openshaw, Professor of Experimental Medicine at Imperial College London, said was a very small number.
“The fact that we know so soon about these two allergic reactions and that the regulator has acted on this to issue precautionary advice shows that this monitoring system is working well,” he said.
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 594 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu Valley on Tuesday Till date, 1,799,686 tes Read More...
SYDNEY: Australia won the third Twenty20 international by 12 runs in front of 30,000-plus fans at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Tuesday to prevent India from claiming a series sweep. Matthew Wade scored 80 from 53 balls and shared a 90-run fourth-wicket partnership with Glenn Maxwell (54) as A Read More...
LONDON: Kepa Arrizabalaga will start in goal for Chelsea in Tuesday's Champions League home game against Krasnodar, but winger Hakim Ziyech will miss out due to a hamstring injury, manager Frank Lampard said on Monday. Ziyech was substituted during Chelsea's 3-1 Premier League victory against Read More...
Nepal, China agree on official height of world's highest peak New figure is a little higher than their previous estimates Mount Everest straddles Nepali-Chinese border Mountaineers say 2015 earthquake may have altered peak's height KATHMANDU: Mount Everest is higher than previously Read More...
MUMBAI: India may approve some coronavirus vaccines over the next few weeks and an estimated 300 million people would be innoculated in the first tranche, the country's top health official said on Tuesday. "There are multiple vaccine candidates in different stages of development and some of them Read More...
Britain begins vaccinating population with Pfizer/BioNTech shot Grandma is first to receive shot: 'I can finally see my family' Coronavirus not defeated yet, PM Johnson cautions A test case for the world; vaccine must be stored at -70C Two other vaccines have also reported successful Read More...
MADRID: Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane insisted he is not contemplating losing his job if his side fail to progress from the Champions League group stage. The 13-time European champions, who have never failed to make it out of the groups, host Group B leaders Borussia Moenchengladbach on Wed Read More...
LONDON: Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp has hailed his crop of youngsters for seizing their opportunities in recent weeks and helping the Premier League champions cope with the loss of veteran first-team players through injury. Goalkeeper Alisson and defenders Trent Alexander-Arnold, Virgil van D Read More...