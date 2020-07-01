US coronavirus cases rise by 47,000, biggest one-day spike of pandemic

WASHINGTON: New US COVID-19 cases rose by more than 47,000 on Tuesday according to a Reuters tally, the biggest one-day spike since the start of the pandemic, as the government’s top infectious disease expert warned that number could soon double.
California, Texas and Arizona have emerged as new US epicenters of the pandemic, reporting record increases in COVID-19 cases.
“Clearly we are not in total control right now,” Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, told a US Senate committee. “I am very concerned because it could get very bad.”
Fauci said the daily increase in new cases could reach 100,000 unless a nationwide push was made to tamp down the resurgent virus.
“We can’t just focus on those areas that are having the surge. It puts the entire country at risk,” he said.
Fauci said there was no guarantee of a vaccine, although early data had been promising: “Hopefully there will be doses available by the beginning of next year,” he said.
COVID-19 cases more than doubled in June in at least 10 states, including Texas and Florida, a Reuters tally showed. In parts of Texas and Arizona, hospital intensive care beds for COVID-19 patients are in short supply.
More than 126,000 Americans have died from COVID-19 and millions have lost their jobs as states and major cities ordered residents to stay home and businesses closed. The economy contracted sharply in the first quarter and is expected to crater in the second.
‘TRUMP FAILED US’
The European Union has excluded Americans from its “safe list” of countries from which the bloc will allow non-essential travel beginning on Wednesday.
The fresh rise in cases and hospitalizations has dimmed hopes that the worst of the human and economic pain had passed, prompting renewed criticism of US President Donald Trump as he seeks re-election on Nov. 3.
His rival, Democrat Joe Biden, on Tuesday said that Trump’s “historic mismanagement” of the pandemic cost lives and inflicted more damage than necessary to the US economy.
“It didn’t have to be this way. Donald Trump failed us,” the 77-year-old former vice president said in a speech in Delaware, where he unveiled an updated plan to tackle the pandemic calling for more testing and the hiring of 100,000 contract tracers.
In the past week California, Texas and Florida have moved to close recently reopened bars, which public health officials believe are likely one of the larger contributors to the recent spikes.
On Tuesday, New York, New Jersey and Connecticut added travelers from California and seven other states to those who must self-quarantine for 14 days upon arrival. Texas and Florida were named last week.
South Carolina also has also emerged as a hot spot, reporting a record single-day increase of 1,755 cases on Tuesday.
In Texas, where the number of new cases jumped to a one-day record of 6,975 on Tuesday, Houston hospitals said beds were quickly filling up with COVID-19 patients.
Dr. Marc Boom, chief executive of Houston Methodist Hospital, told CNN on Tuesday that his hospital beds have seen a “very significant” increase in COVID-19 patients, although the death rate has lowered.
Boom said he was worried about Independence Day celebrations this weekend, when Americans traditionally flock to beaches and campgrounds to watch fireworks displays.
“Frankly it scares me,” he said.
KATHMANDU: Kathmandu Valley’s coronavirus infection tally crossed the 100 mark on Tuesday with the detection of 14 new cases. As many has 12 new cases have been registered in Kathmandu while one case each has been recorded in Bhaktapur and Lalitpur, taking the valley-wide Covid-19 tally to 105. Read More...
The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has resulted in social distancing, quarantines, and isolation in an attempt to flatten the transmission and mortality curve. Majority of children across the world are living under such restrictions due to this pandemic. They are not able to play with their friends Read More...
Kathmandu, June 30 Amid the coronavirus pandemic, the swarms of locusts entering the country has added stress to farmers raising fear of famine amongst people. The insects were seen in Nepal way back in 1962 when the swarms had attacked crops in Kathmandu, Nuwakot, Dhading and a few other distri Read More...
KATHMANDU: Speaker of the House of Representatives Agni Prasad Sapkota and National Assembly Chairman Ganesh Prasad Timilsina have extended best wishes to all Nepalis on the occasion of the Parliament Day today. The chairman duo paid tribute to all those that sacrificesd their lives for the estab Read More...
KATHMANDU: Himalaya Airlines and Huawei Cloud -- a Chinese multinational technology company -- signed a memorandum of understanding for strategic cooperation in Kathmandu, on Sunday. According to the statement issued by Himalaya Airlines, Huawei will provide Himalaya with competitive products and Read More...
KATHMANDU: Minister for Health and Population, Bhanu Bhakta Dhakal, on Tuesday said that six per cent of COVID-19 cases in Nepal have been detected in community level. Speaking to media persons on Tuesday, Minister Dhakal said that 94 per cent of the infected had a travel history and they entered Read More...
At least 10,344,778 people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 505,300 have died, a Reuters tally showed. Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019. The World Read More...
BEIJING: China said on Tuesday it was concerned about India's decision to ban Chinese mobile apps such as Bytedance's TikTok and Tencent's WeChat and was making checks to verify the situation. Chinese foreign ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian told reporters during a daily briefing that India has a Read More...