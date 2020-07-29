US coronavirus deaths rise by 1,200 for first time since May

US deaths from the novel coronavirus rose by more than 1,200 on Tuesday, the biggest one-day increase since May, according to a Reuters tally.
California and Florida, two of the most populous states, reported a one-day record spike in deaths on Tuesday, together accounting for 362 of the 1,227 new deaths. Arkansas, Montana and Oregon also had one-day record increases in COVID-19 fatalities.
Tuesday’s surge in deaths comes on top of US deaths rising on a weekly basis for three weeks in a row. Last week, fatalities increased by over 1,000 for four days in a row.
A spike in infections in Arizona, California, Florida and Texas this month has overwhelmed hospitals. The rise has forced states to make a U-turn on reopening economies that were restricted by lockdowns in March and April to slow the spread of the virus.
The United States has lost nearly 150,000 people in total since the virus was first detected in the country in January, the highest number in the world. Cases rose by over 64,000 on Tuesday to a total of 4.38 million.
Of the 20 countries with the biggest outbreak, the United States ranks sixth for deaths per capita, at 4.5 fatalities per 10,000 people. It is exceeded by the United Kingdom, Spain, Italy, Peru and Chile.
DHANGADHI: An infant was killed and four persons have gone missing in the flood and subsequent inundation caused by the incessant rainfall in Kanda River at Bhajani Municipality of Kailali district, on Wednesday. According to police, the 18-month-old baby of Krishnapur-2 was drowned in Banda Rive Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 152 members of the Central Committee of Nepal Communist Party (NCP) today wrote a letter to party co-chairpersons Pushpa Kamal Dahal and KP Sharma Oli demanding that a meeting of the Central Committee be held as soon as possible to discuss all issues that the party c Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 The Supreme Court has rejected US-Bangla Airlines’ request to halt the hearing of a case filed by the families of seven deceased passengers who were all pursuing their MBBS in Bangladesh. After the hearing of both sides on Sunday, the apex court stated that no such interim or Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Darchula District Administration Office has written a letter to Indian authorities in Dharchula, Uttarakhand, stating that Limpiyadhura, Lipulekh and Kalapani are Nepal's territories as per Article 5 of Sugauli Treaty, maps and historical facts and evidences. The letter adds Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 As many as 24 amendment proposals have been registered by lawmakers at the House of Representatives with regard to various provisions of the Prison Bill-2020. After clause-wise discussion on the bill, which is under consideration in the lower house, members of the State Affa Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 Initiator of ‘Enough is Enough’ campaign Iih, 26, who has been on fast-unto-death for the past 11 days, has refused to get admitted to the hospital. Supporters say his health continues to deteriorate. Iih, has been staging the strike at Basantapur, demanding the governme Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 29 In support of the Government of Nepal’s effort to contain the spread of COVID-19, the Embassy of Israel in Kathmandu dispatched medical supplies to the Ministry of Social Development in Province 2, which has been worst hit by the pandemic. The consignment was delivered to Read More...
NEPALGUNJ, JULY 29 Four days have passed, since the swab samples of 53 staffers of Internal Revenue Office, Nepalgunj, Banke, were collected. But the reports have not come yet. The office was closed since Sunday after a section officer and a non-gazetted officer tested positive for coronavirus Read More...