West wants $1M for new moms, slams Tubman at campaign rally

COLUMBIA: Self-declared presidential candidate Kanye West delivered a winding and unconventional campaign introduction speech in which he proposed a $1 million payout to each new mother and decried Harriet Tubman for her work on the Underground Railroad.
But whether the rapper and fashion designer is actually seeking the nation’s highest office remains a question.
West said Sunday before a crowd of several hundred in North Charleston, South Carolina, that Tubman “never actually freed the slaves, she just had them work for other white people,” comments that drew shouts of opposition from some in the crowd.
Tubman, among the most respected figures in American history, escaped slavery, helped enslaved Black men and women travel north to freedom on the Underground Railroad and fought for the Union during the Civil War. She later became a supporter of women’s suffrage.
Despite Sunday’s event, West failed to qualify as a candidate for the South Carolina ballot. According to State Election Commission spokesman Chris Whitmire, neither West nor a campaign representative handed in 10,000 signatures by noon Monday, as required by state law to appear as a petition candidate.
“There was no petition at all,” Whitmire said, of any correspondence from the campaign.
Emails to an address purportedly for West’s campaign were not returned as of Monday afternoon.
West missed the deadline to qualify for the ballot in several other states, as well, and it was unclear if he was willing or able to collect enough signatures required to qualify in others. Last week, he qualified to appear on Oklahoma’s presidential ballot, the first state where he met the requirements before the filing deadline.
The entertainer, who is married to reality television star Kim Kardashian West, initially announced his candidacy on July 4. He said he is no longer a supporter of President Donald Trump’s.
Wearing a protective vest and with “2020” shaved into his head, West on Sunday said that while he believes abortion should be legal, financial incentives to help struggling mothers could help discourage the practice, saying that his own father had wanted to abort him.
“Everybody that has a baby gets a million dollars,” he said as an example, adding, “I don’t have the funding for it. But I have the platform to share the idea.”
Speaking without a microphone, West became tearful at one point while talking about his mother, who died following plastic surgery complications in 2007. He also decried the lack of minority representation on corporate boards and in sports team ownership, threatening to end his deal with Adidas and Gap if not named to their corporate boards.
“Risk or no risk of losing whatever deal possible, I am not on the board at Adidas,” West said. “I am not on the board at Gap. And that has to change today, or I walk away.”
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The policies and programmes for the securities and commodities exchange market for fiscal 2020-21 have been made public by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) today. In a webinar hosted today, Bhisma Raj Dhungana, chairperson of the regulatory body, addressed all the concerned Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The Hotel Association Nepal (HAN) has signed an agreement today with Nepal Free Hotel Workers Union regarding salary payment. To cope with the current crisis caused by the COVID-19 pandemic HAN and the workers signed a six-point agreement. Based on the agreement, workers wil Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 The incessant rain in the country has somehow minimised the immediate risk of locusts. Issuing a statement today, the Plant Quarantine and Pesticide Management Centre has said that the changing direction of the wind and ongoing monsoon season in the country have minimised the r Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 19 A total of 1,082 passengers returned home today. Under the second phase of the repatriation process six flights were conducted today. According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 passengers and Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) brought Read More...
KATHMANDU: NIBL Ace Capital Ltd, one of Nepal’s leading merchant banking company and a subsidiary of Nepal Investment Bank Ltd (NIBL), has come up with a new tailored product ‘NIBL Professional Portfolio Service’ under the portfolio management service. This product aims to create an investm Read More...
BAJHANG, JULY 19 The people’s representatives elected from the Nepali Congress as well NC supporters in Thalara Rural Municipality, Bajhang, protested against the budget terming it ‘undue’ allocation. They protested the budget distribution stating that the rural municipality’s leadersh Read More...
GAIGHAT, JULY 19 Cases of rape and divorce are growing each year in Udaypur. The District Court’s registrar Dhan Bahadur Karki said the court registered 218 cases related to divorce till the end of last fiscal, which ended on July 15. Similarly, there were 83 cases of rape in the last fis Read More...
DHADING, JULY 19 Gajuri Rural Municipality has started constructing a cold storage at an estimated budget of Rs 195.5 million in Dhading. The cold storage will be used to store fruits, vegetables, meat and other items produced by Dhading farmers. It is being built with the help of Minis Read More...