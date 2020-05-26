Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 5.5 million, death toll tops 345,400

reuters

LONDON: More than 5.5 million people have been reported infected with the novel coronavirus globally and 345,433 have died, a Reuters tally shows.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

Here are countries that reported deaths and/or at least 100 confirmed cases by 0538 GMT on Tuesday.

Country Total cases Total deaths United States 16,68,257 98,068 Brazil 3,74,898 23,473 Russia 3,53,427 3,633 United Kingdom 2,61,184 36,837 Spain 2,53,254 26,837 Italy 2,30,158 32,877 France 1,82,942 28,457 Germany 1,78,732 8,294 India 1,38,845 4,021 Iran 1,37,724 7,451 Mainland China 82,985 4,634 Saudi Arabia 72,560 390 Pakistan 56,349 1,167 Bangladesh 35,585 501 UAE 29,485 245 Japan 17,344 864 Australia 7,118 102 Maldives 1,371 4 Sri Lanka 1,182 10 Nepal 772 4

