Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million, death toll at 1,320,446

Reuters

LONDON: More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 246,208 11,056,897 India 130,070 8,845,127 Brazil 165,658 5,848,959 France 44,548 1,981,827 Russia 33,186 1,925,825 Spain 40,769 1,458,591 United Kingdom 52,147 1,390,681 Argentina 35,436 1,310,491 Colombia 34,031 1,198,746 Italy 45,229 1,178,529 Mexico 98,542 1,006,552 Iran 41,979 775,121 South Africa 20,314 752,269 Indonesia 15,296 470,648 Bangladesh 6,215 434,472 Pakistan 7,160 359,032 Saudi Arabia 5,676 353,556 Nepal 1,247 211,475 Costa Rica 1,546 123,223 Oman 1,350 120,718 Japan 1,911 119,957

