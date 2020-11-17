Nepal | November 17, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 54.59 million, death toll at 1,320,446

Published: November 17, 2020
Reuters
LONDON: More than 54.59 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,320,446​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 246,208 11,056,897
India 130,070 8,845,127
Brazil 165,658 5,848,959
France 44,548 1,981,827
Russia 33,186 1,925,825
Spain 40,769 1,458,591
United Kingdom 52,147 1,390,681
Argentina 35,436 1,310,491
Colombia 34,031 1,198,746
Italy 45,229 1,178,529
Mexico 98,542 1,006,552
Iran 41,979 775,121
South Africa 20,314 752,269
Indonesia 15,296 470,648
Bangladesh 6,215 434,472
Pakistan 7,160 359,032
Saudi Arabia 5,676 353,556
Nepal 1,247 211,475
Costa Rica 1,546 123,223
Oman 1,350 120,718
Japan 1,911 119,957

 

 

