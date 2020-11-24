Nepal | November 24, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.09 million, death toll at 1,397,239

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.09 million, death toll at 1,397,239

Published: November 24, 2020 6:57 pm On: World
Reuters
Share Now:

LONDON: More than 59.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,397,239​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 257,649 12,417,562
India 134,218 9,177,840
Brazil 168,989 6,052,786
France 49,232 2,144,660
Russia 36,540 2,114,502
Spain 43,131 1,582,616
United Kingdom 55,230 1,527,495
Italy 50,453 1,431,795
Argentina 37,002 1,370,366
Colombia 35,287 1,248,417
Mexico 101,676 1,041,875
Iran 45,255 866,821
South Africa 20,968 769,759
Indonesia 16,002 502,110
Bangladesh 6,416 449,760
Pakistan 7,696 376,929
Canada 11,521 337,555
Nepal 1,361 224,078
Jordan 2,302 188,410
Japan 2,008 135,346
Costa Rica 1,641 132,295
Serbia 1,237 126,187

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Medvedev storms back to beat Thiem and claim ATP Finals title

LONDON: Daniil Medvedev barged to the head of the queue of young pretenders as the Russian captured the biggest title of his career by beating Dominic Thiem 4-6 7-6(2) 6-4 in an absorbing climax to London's last ATP Finals on Sunday. Thiem was on course to become the first Austrian to win the Read More...

National Examinations Board (NEB) Nepal

Grade XII exams begin today

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 National Examinations Board is all set to conduct the examination of Grade XII from tomorrow amidst the coronavirus crisis. Regular examination will be held until December 1. The NEB, after a long halt, had devised a new protocol allowing students to take the exam for Read More...

Burnley get first win with Wood strike against Palace

BURNLEY: Burnley secured their first win of the Premier League season as Chris Wood's eighth minute goal was enough to earn a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace at Turf Moor on Monday. The result moves Burnley out of the bottom three up to 17th place, on five points from eight matches, wh Read More...

Demonstration in Gaur enters second week

RAUTAHAT, NOVEMBER 23 The sit-in and demonstration launched by local residents in front of Gaur Customs Office demanding that the border entry point, which has been closed for months, has completed its second week today. The sit-in-cum-demonstration had started from November 10 at the init Read More...

KMC

Those availing free PCR test to be disqualified from insurance

KATHMANDU, NOVEMBER 23 Kathmandu Metropolitan City Mayor Bidya Sundar Shakya had announced two days ago that the metropolis would conduct free PCR tests for coronavirus. While the mayor’s announcement is unlikely to be implemented anytime soon, it is learnt that people undergoing such free P Read More...

Border closure affecting marriages

NEPALGUNJ, NOVEMBER 23 Twenty-year-old Rina Ali Shaiyad’s marriage has been stalled for months now. Scheduled to tie the knot with a man across the border in April, her plan went awry owing to the lockdown enforced by the government in the face of the coronavirus pandemic. As uncertainty Read More...

Editorial: Rape is unreconcilable

The new provision in the ordinance will discourage village leaders from settling rape cases outside the court of law The council of ministers on Sunday took the decision to issue an ordinance by making amendments to three laws related to Criminal Code-2074, the Act related to Senior Citizens-2063 a Read More...

Respect farming: No food, no life

Focussing on the bottom-up approach in extension can somehow develop the feeling of ownership among farmers. The Nepali agriculture extension system is showing slow progress because there’s a lack of coordination between the different units working for the same sector “ What do you want to be i Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times