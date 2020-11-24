Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 59.09 million, death toll at 1,397,239

Reuters

Share Now:











LONDON: More than 59.09 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,397,239​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 257,649 12,417,562 India 134,218 9,177,840 Brazil 168,989 6,052,786 France 49,232 2,144,660 Russia 36,540 2,114,502 Spain 43,131 1,582,616 United Kingdom 55,230 1,527,495 Italy 50,453 1,431,795 Argentina 37,002 1,370,366 Colombia 35,287 1,248,417 Mexico 101,676 1,041,875 Iran 45,255 866,821 South Africa 20,968 769,759 Indonesia 16,002 502,110 Bangladesh 6,416 449,760 Pakistan 7,696 376,929 Canada 11,521 337,555 Nepal 1,361 224,078 Jordan 2,302 188,410 Japan 2,008 135,346 Costa Rica 1,641 132,295 Serbia 1,237 126,187

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook