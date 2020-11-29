Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.06 million, death toll at 1,450,479

Reuters

LONDON: More than 62.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,450,479​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 266,000 13,236,417 India 136,696 9,392,919 Brazil 172,561 6,290,272 Russia 39,068 2,242,633 France 52,127 2,208,699 Spain 44,668 1,628,208 United Kingdom 58,032 1,606,435 Italy 53,677 1,538,217 Iran 47,486 935,799 South Africa 21,289 778,571 Bangladesh 6,580 460,619 Pakistan 7,985 395,185 Nepal 1,479 231,978 Japan 2,115 146,214 Costa Rica 1,690 137,093

