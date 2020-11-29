Nepal | November 29, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 62.06 million, death toll at 1,450,479

Published: November 29, 2020 6:09 pm On: World
Reuters
LONDON: More than 62.06 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,450,479​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 266,000 13,236,417
India 136,696 9,392,919
Brazil 172,561 6,290,272
Russia 39,068 2,242,633
France 52,127 2,208,699
Spain 44,668 1,628,208
United Kingdom 58,032 1,606,435
Italy 53,677 1,538,217
Iran 47,486 935,799
South Africa 21,289 778,571
Bangladesh 6,580 460,619
Pakistan 7,985 395,185
Nepal 1,479 231,978
Japan 2,115 146,214
Costa Rica 1,690 137,093

