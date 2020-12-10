Nepal | December 10, 2020

The Himalayan Times > World > Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 68.75 million, death toll at 1,566,985

Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 68.75 million, death toll at 1,566,985

Published: December 10, 2020 6:22 pm On: World
reuters
Share Now:

LONDON: More than 68.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,566,985​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases
United States 289,740 15,378,057
India 141,772 9,767,371
Brazil 178,995 6,728,452
Russia 44,718 2,541,199
France 56,648 2,324,216
Italy 61,739 1,770,149
United Kingdom 62,566 1,766,819
Spain 47,019 1,712,101
Argentina 40,009 1,469,919
Mexico 110,874 1,193,255
Iran 51,212 1,072,620
Indonesia 18,171 592,900
Bangladesh 6,930 484,104
Pakistan 8,603 429,280
Morocco 6,427 388,184
Nepal 1,663 245,650
Ecuador 13,794 198,752
Japan 2,500 170,158
Dominican Republic 2,347 149,630

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook

Recommended Stories:

More from The Himalayan Times:

Livestock insurance programme to save snow leopard

DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti. It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry. According to the Read More...

Nepal COVID-19 Update: 1056 new cases, 1483 recoveries, 14 fatalities recorded today

KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 496 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday Till date, 1,805,972 t Read More...

Rato Machhindranath in Pictures: Make way, please!

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 Priests carry the idol of Rato Machhindranath towards Machhindra Bahal from Bungamati, as part of an annual ritual procession, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times: Read More...

Indian farmers to step up protests, reject tweaks on new farm laws

NEW DELHI: India's farmers on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial laws and said they would step up protests seeking withdrawal of these laws which they said would harm their economic interests while helping big food retailers. Farmers have been demonstr Read More...

Early inoculation a long shot in Nepal

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 The United Kingdom rolled out coronavirus vaccination programme yesterday and India is all set to do so later this month, but the Nepali government has not yet decided who will import vaccines. So, it is anybody’s guess when Nepal’s programme to inoculate its populati Read More...

Aguero on target as Man City sink Marseille

MANCHESTER: Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday. The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Read More...

Oli, Dahal meet

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also a co-chair of the ruling party. Neither side provided details of the discussion between the two leaders. The meeting was held in the backdrop of th Read More...

Govt told to scrap decision to create new AIG post

KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives today directed the government to scrap the Cabinet’s recent decision to create a new post of additional inspector general, the second topmost position in Nepal Police. Last month, upon the r Read More...

© 2020 The Himalayan Times