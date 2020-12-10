Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 68.75 million, death toll at 1,566,985

reuters

LONDON: More than 68.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,566,985​ have died, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.

Country Total Deaths Total Cases United States 289,740 15,378,057 India 141,772 9,767,371 Brazil 178,995 6,728,452 Russia 44,718 2,541,199 France 56,648 2,324,216 Italy 61,739 1,770,149 United Kingdom 62,566 1,766,819 Spain 47,019 1,712,101 Argentina 40,009 1,469,919 Mexico 110,874 1,193,255 Iran 51,212 1,072,620 Indonesia 18,171 592,900 Bangladesh 6,930 484,104 Pakistan 8,603 429,280 Morocco 6,427 388,184 Nepal 1,663 245,650 Ecuador 13,794 198,752 Japan 2,500 170,158 Dominican Republic 2,347 149,630

