Worldwide coronavirus cases cross 68.75 million, death toll at 1,566,985

LONDON: More than 68.75 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally and 1,566,985 have died, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
The following table lists the countries hit by the number of reported cases.
|Country
|Total Deaths
|Total Cases
|United States
|289,740
|15,378,057
|India
|141,772
|9,767,371
|Brazil
|178,995
|6,728,452
|Russia
|44,718
|2,541,199
|France
|56,648
|2,324,216
|Italy
|61,739
|1,770,149
|United Kingdom
|62,566
|1,766,819
|Spain
|47,019
|1,712,101
|Argentina
|40,009
|1,469,919
|Mexico
|110,874
|1,193,255
|Iran
|51,212
|1,072,620
|Indonesia
|18,171
|592,900
|Bangladesh
|6,930
|484,104
|Pakistan
|8,603
|429,280
|Morocco
|6,427
|388,184
|Nepal
|1,663
|245,650
|Ecuador
|13,794
|198,752
|Japan
|2,500
|170,158
|Dominican Republic
|2,347
|149,630
DOLPA: Livestock Insurance Programme has been implemented to save a rare species, snow leopard, in Doti. It has been implemented at the settlements located near Shey-Phoksundo National Park and buffer zone for the first time, targeting the farmers involved in animal husbandry. According to the Read More...
KATHMANDU: Nepal’s Health Ministry, in its regular press briefing, shared the latest updates on coronavirus contagion from across the country, and government’s response to the health crisis. Read Also: 496 new Covid-19 cases reported in Kathmandu valley on Wednesday Till date, 1,805,972 t Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 Priests carry the idol of Rato Machhindranath towards Machhindra Bahal from Bungamati, as part of an annual ritual procession, in Lalitpur, on Wednesday, December 9, 2020. Photos by Naresh Shrestha for The Himalayan Times: Read More...
NEW DELHI: India's farmers on Wednesday rejected the government's proposal to amend three controversial laws and said they would step up protests seeking withdrawal of these laws which they said would harm their economic interests while helping big food retailers. Farmers have been demonstr Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 The United Kingdom rolled out coronavirus vaccination programme yesterday and India is all set to do so later this month, but the Nepali government has not yet decided who will import vaccines. So, it is anybody’s guess when Nepal’s programme to inoculate its populati Read More...
MANCHESTER: Sergio Aguero came off the bench to score for Manchester City as they cruised past Olympique Marseille 3-0 in Champions League Group C on Wednesday. The result means the French team finished bottom of the group and failed to make the Europa League spot despite third-placed Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 Co-chair of the ruling Nepal Communist Party (NCP) Pushpa Kamal Dahal today met Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, who is also a co-chair of the ruling party. Neither side provided details of the discussion between the two leaders. The meeting was held in the backdrop of th Read More...
KATHMANDU, DECEMBER 9 The State Affairs and Good Governance Committee of the House of Representatives today directed the government to scrap the Cabinet’s recent decision to create a new post of additional inspector general, the second topmost position in Nepal Police. Last month, upon the r Read More...