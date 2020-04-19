Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.31 mln, fatality toll crosses 158,300

KATHMANDU: More than 2.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 158,384 have succumbed to the infection, according to a Reuters tally.
Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.
United States of America is the most affected nation, as of today, with 726,598 transmission cases while 37,255 fatalities have been reported in the country.
Nepal has, so far, 31 cases of infected recorded of which 28 are live cases — three people having recovered from the disease. Currently, 117 people have been kept in isolation, under observation, on showing symptoms of the infection.
Global cases of infection and fatalities
|Countries and Territories
|Total Cases
|Fatalities
|United States
|726,598
|37,255
|Spain
|191,726
|20,043
|Italy
|175,925
|23,227
|France
|151,793
|19,323
|Germany
|140,413
|4,303
|United Kingdom
|114,217
|15,464
|China
|82,735
|4,632
|Turkey
|82,329
|1,890
|Iran
|80,868
|5,301
|Belgium
|37,183
|5,453
|Russia
|36,793
|313
|Brazil
|36,599
|2,347
|Canada
|33,354
|1,470
|Netherlands
|31,589
|3,601
|Switzerland
|27,404
|1,344
|Portugal
|19,685
|687
|India
|14,792
|488
|Ireland
|14,758
|571
|Austria
|14,662
|443
|Peru
|14,420
|348
|Sweden
|13,822
|1,511
|Israel
|13,107
|158
|Japan
|11,145
|237
|South Korea
|10,653
|232
|Chile
|9,730
|126
|Ecuador
|9,022
|456
|Poland
|8,742
|347
|Romania
|8,418
|418
|Saudi Arabia
|8,274
|92
|Pakistan
|7,638
|144
|Mexico
|7,497
|650
|Denmark
|7,242
|346
|Norway
|6,984
|163
|Czech Republic
|6,654
|181
|Australia
|6,565
|69
|United Arab Emirates
|6,302
|37
|Indonesia
|6,248
|535
|Philippines
|6,087
|397
|Serbia
|5,994
|117
|Singapore
|5,992
|11
|Malaysia
|5,305
|88
|Ukraine
|5,106
|133
|Qatar
|5,008
|8
|Belarus
|4,779
|45
|Dominican Republic
|4,335
|217
|Panama
|4,210
|116
|Finland
|3,681
|90
|Colombia
|3,621
|166
|Luxembourg
|3,537
|72
|South Africa
|3,034
|52
|Egypt
|3,032
|224
|Argentina
|2,758
|129
|Thailand
|2,733
|47
|Morocco
|2,685
|190
|Algeria
|2,534
|367
|Moldova
|2,351
|60
|Greece
|2,235
|110
|Bangladesh
|2,144
|84
|Cameroon
|2,033
|21
|Hungary
|1,834
|172
|Croatia
|1,832
|39
|Bahrain
|1,767
|7
|Iceland
|1,760
|9
|Kuwait
|1,751
|6
|Kazakhstan
|1,615
|17
|Iraq
|1,513
|82
|Estonia
|1,512
|38
|Uzbekistan
|1,469
|10
|New Zealand
|1,422
|11
|Azerbaijan
|1,373
|18
|Slovenia
|1,317
|70
|Bosnia
|1,268
|47
|Armenia
|1,248
|20
|Lithuania
|1,239
|33
|Oman
|1,180
|6
|North Macedonia
|1,170
|49
|Slovakia
|1,089
|11
|Hong Kong
|1,024
|4
|Cuba
|986
|27
|Afghanistan
|933
|30
|Bulgaria
|878
|41
|Tunisia
|866
|37
|Ghana
|834
|9
|Cyprus
|761
|12
|Ivory Coast
|742
|6
|Djibouti
|732
|2
|Latvia
|712
|5
|Andorra
|704
|35
|Lebanon
|672
|21
|Costa Rica
|655
|4
|Niger
|639
|18
|Burkina Faso
|565
|35
|Albania
|548
|26
|Nigeria
|543
|19
|Guinea
|518
|3
|Uruguay
|517
|9
|Kosovo
|510
|12
|Kyrgyzstan
|506
|5
|Bolivia
|492
|32
|Channel Islands
|484
|20
|Honduras
|457
|46
|San Marino
|455
|39
|Malta
|426
|3
|Palestine
|418
|2
|Jordan
|413
|7
|Réunion
|407
|0
|Taiwan
|398
|6
|Georgia
|388
|4
|Senegal
|353
|4
|Mauritius
|325
|9
|Democratic Republic of the Congo
|307
|25
|Montenegro
|307
|5
|Isle of Man
|297
|6
|Vietnam
|268
|0
|Kenya
|262
|12
|Sri Lanka
|254
|7
|Mayotte
|254
|4
|Guatemala
|235
|7
|Venezuela
|227
|9
|Mali
|216
|13
|Paraguay
|206
|8
|El Salvador
|190
|7
|Faroe Islands
|184
|0
|Guadeloupe
|167
|8
|Martinique
|163
|8
|Jamaica
|163
|5
|Tanzania
|147
|5
|Rwanda
|144
|0
|Republic of the Congo
|143
|6
|Brunei
|137
|1
|Guam
|135
|5
|Gibraltar
|133
|0
|Cambodia
|122
|0
|Madagascar
|120
|2
|Somalia
|116
|6
|Trinidad and Tobago
|114
|8
|Myanmar
|107
|5
|Ethiopia
|105
|3
|N. Cyprus
|100
|4
|Aruba
|96
|2
|French Guiana
|96
|0
|Gabon
|95
|1
|Monaco
|94
|2
|Togo
|84
|5
|Bermuda
|83
|4
|Liechtenstein
|80
|1
|Equatorial Guinea
|79
|0
|Liberia
|76
|7
|Barbados
|75
|5
|Sudan
|66
|10
|Guyana
|63
|6
|Cayman Islands
|61
|1
|Cape Verde
|58
|1
|Zambia
|57
|2
|Uganda
|56
|0
|French Polynesia
|55
|0
|Bahamas
|54
|9
|Guinea-Bissau
|50
|1
|Libya
|49
|1
|Macau
|45
|0
|Haiti
|44
|3
|Puerto Rico
|39
|2
|Eritrea
|39
|0
|Syria
|38
|2
|Benin
|37
|2
|Saint Martin
|37
|2
|Maldives
|34
|0
|Mozambique
|34
|0
|Chad
|33
|0
|Mongolia
|31
|0
|Nepal
|31
|0
|Sierra Leone
|26
|0
|Zimbabwe
|24
|3
|Antigua and Barbuda
|23
|3
|Angola
|19
|2
|Eswatini
|19
|1
|Laos
|19
|0
|Belize
|18
|2
|New Caledonia
|18
|0
|Timor-Leste
|18
|0
|Malawi
|17
|2
|Fiji
|17
|0
|U.S. Virgin Islands
|17
|0
|Dominica
|16
|0
|Namibia
|16
|0
|Botswana
|15
|1
|Saint Lucia
|15
|0
|Curaçao
|14
|1
|Grenada
|14
|0
|Saint Kitts and Nevis
|14
|0
|Central African Republic
|12
|0
|Saint Vincent and the Grenadines
|12
|0
|Falkland Islands
|11
|0
|Greenland
|11
|0
|Montserrat
|11
|0
|Seychelles
|11
|0
|Suriname
|10
|1
|Turks and Caicos
|10
|1
|Gambia
|9
|1
|Nicaragua
|9
|1
|Vatican City
|8
|0
|Mauritania
|7
|1
|Saint-Barthéle my
|6
|0
|Western Sahara
|6
|0
|Bhutan
|5
|0
|Burundi
|5
|0
|British Virgin Islands
|4
|0
|Sao Tome and Principe
|4
|0
|South Sudan
|4
|0
|Anguilla
|3
|0
|Caribbean Netherlands
|3
|0
|Papua New Guinea
|2
|0
|Saint Pierre and Miquelon
|1
|0
|Yemen
|1
|0
Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.