Nepal | April 19, 2020

Worldwide coronavirus cases exceed 2.31 mln, fatality toll crosses 158,300

Published: April 19, 2020 3:06 pm On: World
THT Online

KATHMANDU: More than 2.31 million people have been reported to be infected by the novel coronavirus globally while 158,384 have succumbed to the infection, according to a Reuters tally.

Infections have been reported in more than 210 countries and territories since the first cases were identified in China in December 2019.

United States of America is the most affected nation, as of today, with 726,598 transmission cases while 37,255 fatalities have been reported in the country.

Nepal has, so far, 31 cases of infected recorded of which 28 are live cases — three people having recovered from the disease. Currently, 117 people have been kept in isolation, under observation, on showing symptoms of the infection.

Global cases of infection and fatalities

Countries and Territories Total Cases Fatalities
United States 726,598 37,255
Spain 191,726 20,043
Italy 175,925 23,227
France 151,793 19,323
Germany 140,413 4,303
United Kingdom 114,217 15,464
China 82,735 4,632
Turkey 82,329 1,890
Iran 80,868 5,301
Belgium 37,183 5,453
Russia 36,793 313
Brazil 36,599 2,347
Canada 33,354 1,470
Netherlands 31,589 3,601
Switzerland 27,404 1,344
Portugal 19,685 687
India 14,792 488
Ireland 14,758 571
Austria 14,662 443
Peru 14,420 348
Sweden 13,822 1,511
Israel 13,107 158
Japan 11,145 237
South Korea 10,653 232
Chile 9,730 126
Ecuador 9,022 456
Poland 8,742 347
Romania 8,418 418
Saudi Arabia 8,274 92
Pakistan 7,638 144
Mexico 7,497 650
Denmark 7,242 346
Norway 6,984 163
Czech Republic 6,654 181
Australia 6,565 69
United Arab Emirates 6,302 37
Indonesia 6,248 535
Philippines 6,087 397
Serbia 5,994 117
Singapore 5,992 11
Malaysia 5,305 88
Ukraine 5,106 133
Qatar 5,008 8
Belarus 4,779 45
Dominican Republic 4,335 217
Panama 4,210 116
Finland 3,681 90
Colombia 3,621 166
Luxembourg 3,537 72
South Africa 3,034 52
Egypt 3,032 224
Argentina 2,758 129
Thailand 2,733 47
Morocco 2,685 190
Algeria 2,534 367
Moldova 2,351 60
Greece 2,235 110
Bangladesh 2,144 84
Cameroon 2,033 21
Hungary 1,834 172
Croatia 1,832 39
Bahrain 1,767 7
Iceland 1,760 9
Kuwait 1,751 6
Kazakhstan 1,615 17
Iraq 1,513 82
Estonia 1,512 38
Uzbekistan 1,469 10
New Zealand 1,422 11
Azerbaijan 1,373 18
Slovenia 1,317 70
Bosnia 1,268 47
Armenia 1,248 20
Lithuania 1,239 33
Oman 1,180 6
North Macedonia 1,170 49
Slovakia 1,089 11
Hong Kong 1,024 4
Cuba 986 27
Afghanistan 933 30
Bulgaria 878 41
Tunisia 866 37
Ghana 834 9
Cyprus 761 12
Ivory Coast 742 6
Djibouti 732 2
Latvia 712 5
Andorra 704 35
Lebanon 672 21
Costa Rica 655 4
Niger 639 18
Burkina Faso 565 35
Albania 548 26
Nigeria 543 19
Guinea 518 3
Uruguay 517 9
Kosovo 510 12
Kyrgyzstan 506 5
Bolivia 492 32
Channel Islands 484 20
Honduras 457 46
San Marino 455 39
Malta 426 3
Palestine 418 2
Jordan 413 7
Réunion 407 0
Taiwan 398 6
Georgia 388 4
Senegal 353 4
Mauritius 325 9
Democratic Republic of the Congo 307 25
Montenegro 307 5
Isle of Man 297 6
Vietnam 268 0
Kenya 262 12
Sri Lanka 254 7
Mayotte 254 4
Guatemala 235 7
Venezuela 227 9
Mali 216 13
Paraguay 206 8
El Salvador 190 7
Faroe Islands 184 0
Guadeloupe 167 8
Martinique 163 8
Jamaica 163 5
Tanzania 147 5
Rwanda 144 0
Republic of the Congo 143 6
Brunei 137 1
Guam 135 5
Gibraltar 133 0
Cambodia 122 0
Madagascar 120 2
Somalia 116 6
Trinidad and Tobago 114 8
Myanmar 107 5
Ethiopia 105 3
N. Cyprus 100 4
Aruba 96 2
French Guiana 96 0
Gabon 95 1
Monaco 94 2
Togo 84 5
Bermuda 83 4
Liechtenstein 80 1
Equatorial Guinea 79 0
Liberia 76 7
Barbados 75 5
Sudan 66 10
Guyana 63 6
Cayman Islands 61 1
Cape Verde 58 1
Zambia 57 2
Uganda 56 0
French Polynesia 55 0
Bahamas 54 9
Guinea-Bissau 50 1
Libya 49 1
Macau 45 0
Haiti 44 3
Puerto Rico 39 2
Eritrea 39 0
Syria 38 2
Benin 37 2
Saint Martin 37 2
Maldives 34 0
Mozambique 34 0
Chad 33 0
Mongolia 31 0
Nepal 31 0
Sierra Leone 26 0
Zimbabwe 24 3
Antigua and Barbuda 23 3
Angola 19 2
Eswatini 19 1
Laos 19 0
Belize 18 2
New Caledonia 18 0
Timor-Leste 18 0
Malawi 17 2
Fiji 17 0
U.S. Virgin Islands 17 0
Dominica 16 0
Namibia 16 0
Botswana 15 1
Saint Lucia 15 0
Curaçao 14 1
Grenada 14 0
Saint Kitts and Nevis 14 0
Central African Republic 12 0
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines 12 0
Falkland Islands 11 0
Greenland 11 0
Montserrat 11 0
Seychelles 11 0
Suriname 10 1
Turks and Caicos 10 1
Gambia 9 1
Nicaragua 9 1
Vatican City 8 0
Mauritania 7 1
Saint-Barthéle my 6 0
Western Sahara 6 0
Bhutan 5 0
Burundi 5 0
British Virgin Islands 4 0
Sao Tome and Principe 4 0
South Sudan 4 0
Anguilla 3 0
Caribbean Netherlands 3 0
Papua New Guinea 2 0
Saint Pierre and Miquelon 1 0
Yemen 1 0

Source: Reuters tally based on statements from health ministries and government officials.

 

