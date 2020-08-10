1,001 Nepalis return home via six flights

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 9
A total of 1,001 Nepalis returned home via six repatriation flights today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) evacuated 127 passengers from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and 261 passengers from Jeddah in Saudi Arabia. NAC also evacuated one dead body from Jeddah.
Meanwhile, Fly Dubai brought back 162 Nepalis from Dubai and Etihad Airways repatriated 140 people from Abu Dhabi in the UAE. In recent days, most of the Nepalis being repatriated are from the UAE as there are more Nepalis becoming jobless there.
Starting from June 10 the government has been repatriating Nepalis who have become jobless particularly in the Gulf countries. The government has also arranged free air tickets for those who cannot afford to pay for the airfare to return home.
Similarly, Himalaya Airlines repatriated 155 passengers from Doha in Qatar and 156 passengers from Malaysia. As per TIA, four more repatriation flights have been scheduled on Monday.
Amid this, six domestic flights were conducted today.
According to TIA, Tara Air departed to Lukla, Manang Heli flew to Dharan and Sita Air departed to Simikot from Kathmandu today. Similarly, Air Dynasty departed to Myagdi and Kailash Air conducted a flight to Ramechhap from Kathmandu while Summit Air arrived in Kathmandu from Nepalgunj today. All the domestic flights were passenger flights.
