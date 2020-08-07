HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, AUGUST 6

As per the working guidelines on rescuing vulnerable Nepalis who have been stranded abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic, 1,466 Nepalis were repatriated home by this evening.

These stranded people arrived through nine chartered flights.

According to Devendra KC, general manager of the Civil Aviation Office at Tribhuvan International Airport, 154 Nepalis were evacuated from Dammam of Saudi Arabia via a chartered flight of Himalaya Airlines. Similarly, a chartered flight of Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) repatriated 259 stranded Nepalis from Riyadh. Likewise, Himalaya Airlines brought home 157 passengers from Doha in Qatar while a chartered flight of NAC repatriated 144 Nepalis from Dammam.

As per KC, a flight of Fly Dubai brought back 164 Nepalis from Dubai and a Malindo Air flight carried back 178 Nepalis from Malaysia.

Meanwhile, Air Arabia flew 168 stranded Nepalis from Sharjah. Likewise, Turkish Airlines brought home 76 Nepalis from Turkey and Air Arabia brought back 166 passengers from Sharjah.

Amid this, four domestic flights were also conducted today but they didn’t ferry any passengers.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on August 7, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook