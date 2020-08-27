3,000 tonnes of urea fertilisers arrive

KATHMANDU, AUGUST 26
A total of 3,000 tonnes of urea fertiliser have arrived in the country in the last one week.
According to the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development (MoALD), recently 2,500 tonnes of urea fertilisers were delivered at Birgunj Port, while 500 tonnes of urea fertiliser have been delivered at the Biratnagar Port.
Meanwhile, 32,000 tonnes of urea fertilisers ordered by Salt Trading Corporation (STC) have reached Kolkata and will arrive soon, said Hari Bahadur KC, spokesperson for MoALD.
“We are trying to bring fertilisers as soon as possible, but border protocols and other procedures are creating obstructions. However, we vow to bring and distribute fertilisers to the farmers over the next seven to 10 days,” he said.
Indeed the border restrictions, lockdown in both the countries and transportation hurdles affected import of chemical fertilisers.
While diammonium phosphate (DAP) is in higher demand for paddy plantation than urea fertilisers, the government has enough stock of DAP, KC had said earlier. Back then, he had even said that there could be shortage of urea, but the ministry would figure out a way to bring it within a few days.
That was two months ago.
Left red-faced as it could not deliver on its earlier promise of ensuring that farmers do not face shortage of fertilisers this year, the MoALD had recently sought clarification from the Agriculture Input Company Ltd (AICL) and Salt Trading Corporation (STC) for the delay in imports.
As per KC, AICL said that the COVID-19 pandemic delayed supply of fertilisers.
The company has informed the ministry that fertilisers ordered from Oman will reach Kolkata within two weeks, from where the fertilisers will be imported into the country.
Meanwhile, the STC also gave a similar response to the ministry, he added.
According to MoALD, Agriculture Minister Ghanashyam Bhusal has directed both the authorities to sort out the issues as soon as possible and monitor their own respective importers.
Each year, the country needs around 600,000 tonnes of fertilisers and Nepal has to import it from India.
But the Indian market has been badly affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and factories there are not operating properly. Moreover, import/export to Nepal has also not been eased yet.
Because of all this, fertiliser import has been affected, stated MoALD.
DHADING, AUGUST 25 Dhading District Administration Office imposed a prohibitory order from August 8 to prevent the possible spread of coronavirus in the district headquarters and highway areas. Marketplaces from Khanikhola to Mauwakhola of Dhadingbesi and highways have been completely shut Read More...
BHOJPUR, AUGUST 25 Bhojpur District Administration Office has decided to seal all the entry points for 15 days after coronavirus cases increased in the neighbouring districts. According to the administration, the entry points were closed for 15 days effective from today to minimise the possibl Read More...
JHAPA, AUGUST 25 Nepali Congress leader Krishna Prasad Sitaula has called all democratic forces in the country to join Nepali Congress to save the country. Speaking at a party programme organised to welcome new entrants in Birtamod today, Sitaula, as chief guest of the programme, accused the c Read More...
UNITED NATIONS, AUGUST 25 The tourism global industry has been devastated by the coronavirus pandemic, with $320 billion lost in exports in the first five months of the year and more than 120 million jobs at risk, the UN chief said today. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a policy bri Read More...
NEW DELHI: India has reported more than 67,000 new coronavirus cases in the past 24 hours, raising the country's number of reported infections to 3.2 million with 1.5 million reported infections coming this month alone. The Health Ministry on Wednesday also reported 1,059 deaths in the past 24 ho Read More...
DHANGADHI: A Covid-19 diagnosed patient receiving treatment at Seti Zonal Hospital, passed away on Wednesday. Seti Zonal Hospital's information Officer Dilip Kumar Shrestha informed that the deceased was a 45 year old man from Godawari Municipality. He was previously admitted to the ICU unit a Read More...
PAYERNE: A parachutist completed the world’s first jump from a solar-powered aircraft on Tuesday after the plane soared to a height of 1,520 metres (nearly 5,000 ft) over western Switzerland, Swiss organisers said. The two-seater prototype plane made the test flight in good weather and to promo Read More...
WASHINGTON: First lady Melania Trump portrayed her husband as an authentic, uncompromising leader in a Rose Garden address as President Donald Trump turned to family, farmers and the trappings of the presidency to boost his reelection chances on the second night of the scaled-down Republican Nationa Read More...