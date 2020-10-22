consumer price inflation at 4.52pc

KATHMANDU: The macroeconomic update unveiled by the Nepal Rastra Bank on Wednesday showed that the consumer price inflation (CPI) in the country accelerated to 4.52 per cent in the second month of this fiscal year (mid-August to mid-September) from 3.49 per cent recorded in the earlier month.
The CPI had stood at 6.16 per cent a year ago. According to the central bank’s report, the price of vegetables, pulses and legumes rose significantly in the review month compared to a year ago.
In the second month of this fiscal, inflation in the Kathmandu valley was 3.66 per cent, 4.71 per cent in Tarai, 4.73 per cent in the hills and 4.51 per cent in the mountains.
These regions had witnessed 7.90 per cent, 5.69 per cent, 5.09 per cent and 5.02 per cent inflation, respectively, a year ago.
