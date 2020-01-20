Frequent server shutdown at DoFE creates hassles for foreign migrants

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, January 19

Due to the unreliable online system installed by the government at the Department of Foreign Employment (DoFE), foreign job aspirants have been facing problems time and again as the computer server at the department frequently shuts down. As a result, foreign migrants are not able to get mandatory online sticker on time.

Service seekers have said that they have been facing this problem since the last one week but DoFE has not yet been able to resolve the problem.

Ram Yonjan, a service seeker, said that he has been facing this problem since Friday and has not been able to receive the online employment sticker from the labour office at Tahachal. “If the labour office is unable to issue the online sticker by today then I will have to pay a penalty to the company where I have been employed for reporting late,” he said, adding, the government needs to stick to its commitment of providing hassle-free service to the people.

Meanwhile, Bhola Nath Guragain, director at DoFE, said the department’s technical team is working to resolve the server problem. “We are trying to resolve the problem as soon as possible and since there are some core technical problems we have hired a specialist.”

In September 2018, the government had introduced the Foreign Employment Management System so as to control and manage services being provided to foreign migrant workers. And the crux of the problem is that if the central system fails then it tends to affect other services too.

The system can be accessed by all concerned with foreign employment services, including the Ministry of Labour, Employment and Social Security (MoLESS), manpower companies, line offices under MoLESS, orientation centres, Department of Passport, Department of Immigration, Department of Consular Services, various government agencies, diplomatic missions and Nepali embassies abroad.

“Most of the technical issues related to the problem have been resolved and we hope to fully resolve the issue by tonight,” said Guragain.

