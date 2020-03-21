Himalaya Airlines announces suspension of all flights

Himalayan News Service

Kathmandu, March 20

Amid the government’s flight restrictions, Himalaya Airlines has declared all its flights have been temporarily suspended.

Issuing a notice today, Himalaya Airlines has stated that in line with entry/visa restrictions imposed by Nepal government authorities to different countries, all its flights have been suspended for a temporary period as a preventive measure to limit spread of coronavirus.

The airline company had suspended its flight to four destinations of China from February 7, flights to Doha, Qatar from March 9 and flights to Dammam, Saudi Arabia from March 15.

Likewise, flights to Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia from March 17 and flights to Dhaka, Bangladesh have been halted from March 19.

Meanwhile, flights to Abu Dhabi, UAE will be halted from Saturday.

A version of this article appears in print on March 21, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook