Himalaya Airlines unveils fifth-phase repatriation flights details

KATHMANDU: The Himalaya Airlines, an aviation company authorised by the Government of Nepal to bring back home Nepalis stranded in different countries due to Covid-19 pandemic, has shared the details of the flights it has planned to operate from August 16 to 30 in the fifth phase of repatriation.

The airfare of the repatriation flights varies from USD 372 to 465 depending on the country.

The airlines will conduct flights on Aug 16, 18 and 20 to bring back Nepalis from Kuala Lumpur, the capital of Malaysia.

Likewise, Nepalis stranded in Doha will be repatriated via three flights of the Himalaya Airlines that will be conducted on August 17, 23 and 29.

Likewise, four chartered flights to be operated under the fifth phase of repatriation will bring back Nepalis from Dammam, Saudi Arabia on August 19, 22, 25 and 27 respectively.

Himalaya will operate another four flights, one each on — August 24, 26, 28 and 30 — to bring back Nepalis from Abu Dhabi, the capital city of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

However, there will be only one flight on August 21 that will evacuate Nepalis from Kuwait, the airlines has stated.

The airlines has stated that the chartered flights will be operated if the aircraft has 85 per cent occupancy.

