MoEWRI allocates Rs 40 billion for transmission line projects

KATHMANDU, JUNE 16
As the construction of a number of hydropower projects is about to be completed in the near future, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) is now focusing on expanding the capacity of its transmission lines in the upcoming fiscal year.
The energy ministry has said that a list of projects has been prepared with an action plan to sell the surplus electricity to the neighbouring countries after the national demand is met through domestic production.
It has also stated that budget has been allocated for about 200 transmission line projects in the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21.
As per MoEWRI, 81 transmission line projects with capacity of 66 kVA to 400 kVA and 91 projects with capacity of 11 kVA to 33 kVA and some more transmission line projects including substation projects will be constructed and strengthened in the upcoming fiscal year. The energy ministry has allocated around Rs 40 billion for the construction of transmission and distribution lines and capacity building across the country.
In Kathmandu Valley, the ministry has plans to construct the 132 kVA Thankot-Chapagaun-Bhaktapur and the 66 kVA Bhaktapur-Baneshwor-Patan transmission line projects.
The load dispatch centres will also be strengthened along with the Kathmandu Valley substation automation project. The ministry will also focus on expanding the capacity of the substations in the valley. Similarly, plans to automate the grid substation in the valley has also been put forward.
The government has also given priority to the river basin corridor transmission line projects to connect the production of the hydropower projects under construction to the transmission line. Among these projects, the government has given priority to the Kabeli, Solu, Dordi, Koshi, Marsyangdi, Bheri and Kaligandaki corridor projects.
Under 132 kVA transmission line projects, Singti-Lamosanghu; Kohalpur-Mahendranagar; Ramechhap-Khimti; Kushma-Modi; Raxaul-Parwanipur; Hetauda-Birgunj (66 KV); New Modi-Lekhnath; Gulmi- Gorusinge; Butwal-Lumbini; Kusaha-Biratnagar; and Balefi-Barhabise, among other projects have been given priority.
Under 220 kVA transmission line projects, Khimti-Dhalkebar; Hetauda-Bharatpur; Bharatpur-Bardaghat; Koshi Corridor; Chilime-Trishuli; Lekhnath Pokhara-Damauli; Trishuli-3‘B’-Ratmate; Marsyangdi Corridor; Marsyangdi-Kathmandu; and New Butwal-Bardhagadh, among others have been accorded priority.
The budget has been allocated focusing on remote areas of the country with the aim to fully electrify transmission lines with 11 kVA to 33 kVA capacity within next three years. The ministry has listed 91 transmission, distribution and substation projects targeting remote villages in Hilly, Mountain and Tarai.
KATHMANDU After a nearly two-and-a-half months of complete lockdown, Nepal has started easing the strict measures in different phases. Now as people have started to come out of their houses for various purposes — going to office, opening shops or buying things or other work — The Himalayan Ti Read More...
KATHMANDU The government has come up with stage-wise plans to ease the lockdown which is positive for the recovery of a stalled economy and for healing different social complications other than COVID-19. With this, the movement of people on the roads and public places are surging while more pe Read More...
KATHMANDU: Instagram is likely to win the race against Twitter as a major news source platform, according to a recent finding. According to the 2020 Reuters Institute Digital News report, young people are increasingly using Instagram as a news source with the use of Instagram doubling since 2018. Read More...
DHARAN: Harnaam Das Brijlal Garg Memorial Foundation in Dharan has provided protective medical equipment to B.P Koirala Institute of Health Services (BPKIHS) in assistance, on Tuesday. Keeping in mind the safety of health workers while treating coronavius patients, the foundation has donated 500 Read More...
KATHMANDU: Ambassador of Israel to Nepal Benny Omer today handed over medical supplies to the Minister of Health and Population Bhanubhakta Dhakal to support Nepal's fight to contain COVID-19. The Embassy of Israel provided 550 units of Personal Protective Equipment (PPEs), 10,000 units of masks, Read More...
Kathmandu, June 16 Paddy plantations have begun despite existing scare of coronavirus pandemic. Read More...
KATHMANDU: Advanced College of Engineering and Management (ACEM), on Monday, hosted a webinar to discuss prospects in engineering in post-COVID-19 world. The webinar titled “Post Covid Prospects in Engineering: Academic and Professional” was participated by Prof Dr Sushil Bajracharya, Acting Read More...
WASHINGTON: US President Donald Trump will sign an executive order on Tuesday that will seek to improve how police officers treat African Americans and others by improving credentialing, training and mental health resources, administration officials said. The order comes after Trump has struck a Read More...