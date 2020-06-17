MoEWRI allocates Rs 40 billion for transmission line projects

HIMALAYAN NEWS SERVICE

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JUNE 16

As the construction of a number of hydropower projects is about to be completed in the near future, the Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation (MoEWRI) is now focusing on expanding the capacity of its transmission lines in the upcoming fiscal year.

The energy ministry has said that a list of projects has been prepared with an action plan to sell the surplus electricity to the neighbouring countries after the national demand is met through domestic production.

It has also stated that budget has been allocated for about 200 transmission line projects in the upcoming fiscal year 2020-21.

As per MoEWRI, 81 transmission line projects with capacity of 66 kVA to 400 kVA and 91 projects with capacity of 11 kVA to 33 kVA and some more transmission line projects including substation projects will be constructed and strengthened in the upcoming fiscal year. The energy ministry has allocated around Rs 40 billion for the construction of transmission and distribution lines and capacity building across the country.

In Kathmandu Valley, the ministry has plans to construct the 132 kVA Thankot-Chapagaun-Bhaktapur and the 66 kVA Bhaktapur-Baneshwor-Patan transmission line projects.

The load dispatch centres will also be strengthened along with the Kathmandu Valley substation automation project. The ministry will also focus on expanding the capacity of the substations in the valley. Similarly, plans to automate the grid substation in the valley has also been put forward.

The government has also given priority to the river basin corridor transmission line projects to connect the production of the hydropower projects under construction to the transmission line. Among these projects, the government has given priority to the Kabeli, Solu, Dordi, Koshi, Marsyangdi, Bheri and Kaligandaki corridor projects.

Under 132 kVA transmission line projects, Singti-Lamosanghu; Kohalpur-Mahendranagar; Ramechhap-Khimti; Kushma-Modi; Raxaul-Parwanipur; Hetauda-Birgunj (66 KV); New Modi-Lekhnath; Gulmi- Gorusinge; Butwal-Lumbini; Kusaha-Biratnagar; and Balefi-Barhabise, among other projects have been given priority.

Under 220 kVA transmission line projects, Khimti-Dhalkebar; Hetauda-Bharatpur; Bharatpur-Bardaghat; Koshi Corridor; Chilime-Trishuli; Lekhnath Pokhara-Damauli; Trishuli-3‘B’-Ratmate; Marsyangdi Corridor; Marsyangdi-Kathmandu; and New Butwal-Bardhagadh, among others have been accorded priority.

The budget has been allocated focusing on remote areas of the country with the aim to fully electrify transmission lines with 11 kVA to 33 kVA capacity within next three years. The ministry has listed 91 transmission, distribution and substation projects targeting remote villages in Hilly, Mountain and Tarai.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 17, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook