Ncell penalised for launching services without permission

Kathmandu, June 4
Nepal Telecommunications Authority (NTA) has penalised private telecom Ncell for operating value added services (VAS) without its consent.
A recent meeting of the board of NTA decided to penalise Ncell with Rs 500,000 for operating VAS like ‘Love Detector’ and ‘Magic Voice’ without approval from NTA and also slapped another fine of Rs 500,000 for operating promotional offers during Valentine’s Day and Maha Shivaratri with the same offence.
Ncell had launched these schemes in 2018. Though NTA had started probe into this issue two years back and sought clarification from Ncell then, the decision to penalise Ncell with fines was made on Monday.
“It’s true that the issue is quite old. However, as the company was found guilty, the decision was made to penalise it,” informed Min Prasad Aryal, spokesperson for NTA.
A version of this article appears in e-paper on June 5, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.
