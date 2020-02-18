NOC cuts fuel price

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: Nepal Oil Corporation (NOC) has slashed the price of petrol, diesel and kerosene by two rupees per litre effective from Tuesday.

With this adjustment, petrol will cost Rs 108 per litre, while diesel and kerosene will cost Rs 98 per litre. NOC, however, has not revised the price of cooking gas and aviation turbine fuel.

As per the state-owned enterprise, it has made the adjustment based on revised rates forwarded by the Indian Oil Corporation on Monday.

A version of this article appears in print on February 18, 2020 of The Himalayan Times.

