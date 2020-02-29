PATA YTQ held

Himalayan News Service

KATHMANDU: PATA Nepal Chapter has organised the third edition of PATA Youth Talent Quest (YTQ 2020), an annual event that is part of PATA Nepal Chapter’s engagement with young tourism professionals (YTPs).

This year, PATA Nepal Chapter had introduced three key competitions under PATA YTQ 2020 — Public Speaking Competition, Tourism and Hospitality Quiz, and PATA Futsal Tournament 2020, as per a media release.

Sanjay Nepal from Nepal Academy of Tourism and Hotel Management (NATHM) was announced as the winner of the Public Speaking Competition. He will participate at PATA Annual Summit 2020 to be held in Ras al Khaimah, UAE from March 31 till April 3. Similarly, Samjik Hang Rai from Global Academy of Tourism and Hospitality Education (GATE) and Robina Shrestha from Silver Mountain School of Hotel Management (SMSHM) were selected as first and second runners-up. Meanwhile, SMSHM became the winner of Tourism and Hospitality Quiz; whereas Nepal College of Travel and Tourism Management (NCTTM) and GATE achieved the first and second runners-up positions, respectively.

