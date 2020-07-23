Prepare plans to resume tourism activities, says MoCTCA

Himalayan News Service

Share Now:











KATHMANDU, JULY 22

Ministry of Culture, Tourism and Civil Aviation (MoCTCA) has directed Department of Tourism (DoT), Nepal Tourism Board (NTB) and the provincial governments to prepare mechanisms for the resumption of tourism activities in the country.

After the Cabinet meeting held on Monday decided to resume all tourism activities, organising an internal meeting today Tourism Minister Yogesh Bhattarai directed the authorities to prepare mechanisms to resume tourism activities following national and international health protocols.

The DoT and NTB will be preparing the mechanisms for tourism activities to be conducted inside the valley, while the provincial governments will look into such mechanisms for activities in their respective provinces.

“Considering the government’s decision of reopening tourism activities, MoCTCA has directed concerned authorities to draft appropriate mechanisms to resume activities after holding discussions with related stakeholders. The plans should be submitted to the ministry within 10 days,” reads a press statement issued after the meeting today.

Amid the meeting, the minister also directed Tourism Secretary Kedar Bahadur Adhikari to submit the work progress of the ministry of previous fiscal year 2019-20. In the last fiscal year, divisional officers had signed an agreement with deputy secretaries, deputy secretaries had signed agreement with joint secretaries, joint secretaries had signed an agreement with the secretary, the secretary had signed an agreement with the minister and the minister had signed agreement with Prime Minister for the work planned for fiscal year 2019-20.

As per the statement, all the concerned authorities have been directed to submit their work progress report based on their agreements within seven days. As Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli is seeking work progress of the ministries of previous fiscal year, MoCTCA is also preparing the same. Along with this, Minister Bhattarai has also requested all divisions under MoCTCA to prepare monthly plans and submit it to him from next month.

Meanwhile, the meeting has also decided to sign another agreement for the current fiscal year 2020-21, the statement added.

A version of this article appears in e-paper on July 23, 2020, of The Himalayan Times.

Follow The Himalayan Times on Twitter and Facebook