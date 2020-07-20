KATHMANDU, JULY 19
The policies and programmes for the securities and commodities exchange market for fiscal 2020-21 have been made public by Securities Board of Nepal (SEBON) today.
In a webinar hosted today, Bhisma Raj Dhungana, chairperson of the regulatory body, addressed all the concerned parties and unveiled the policies and programmes.
As per the policies and programmes, SEBON will broadly focus on four core areas in the next fiscal year that include secondary market development, regulatory structuring, institutional regulation and research and investor literacy.
The programmes with a focus on market development will work to bring efficiency in the securities and commodity exchange market. Dhungana talked about introducing bonds to be traded in the market to increase the products available. He mentioned that the necessary procedures for the purpose were already put forward.
Similarly, Dhungana mentioned about giving the proposed stock dealer the permission to improve market movement and liquidity. “SEBON will also work to create a centralised KYC management system with the coordination of CDS Clearing Ltd,” he added.
Moreover, SEBON is also looking forward to creating an ‘SME platform’ for the trading of securities of small businesses and industries.
Similarly, the programmes with a focus on regulatory structuring include creating well-defined and scrutinised policies for the trading of bonds. Also, better regulations will be implemented to further keep insider trading in check.
SEBON is also making the necessary preparations to facilitate mergers and acquisitions of companies trading at Nepal Stock Exchange (Nepse) and also to encourage foreign investment and investment by non-resident Nepalis in Nepse, as per Dhungana.
Meanwhile, the institutional regulation section of the policies and programmes includes the possibility of SEBON coordinating with international agencies to improve the trading system, among others.
Moreover, in the research and investor training section, Dhungana said that SEBON is looking forward to studying the feasibility of short selling in the Nepali stock market and establishing an index fund for passive investors. He mentioned SEBON has also acknowledged the fact that the algorithm to determine Nepse index should be made contemporary and up-to-date.
Furthermore, Dhungana said that SEBON has been conducting online investor awareness programmes and will conduct such programmes in the future too.
Kathmandu, July 19 Had it been a sunny day, Jambu’s vibrant neighbourhood would have been rejoicing in the fast progressing Middle Bhotekoshi Hydel Project; trucks would be passing by and people would be yelling at each other amidst the noise created by the roaring Bhotekoshi River, steep falls Read More...
KAVRE, JULY 18 Crisis Management Centre and COVID-19 Prevention and Control Command Post’s directive to expand the capacity of isolation wards and quarantine facilities to the local levels has fallen on deaf ears in Kavre. Two months have passed since the directive was issued to expand the c Read More...
DHADING, JULY 18 Government owned, Nepal Metal Company, based in Dhading, has remained closed for the past 12 years. The company has its mining asite stretched along the foot of Mt Ganesh between Dhading’s Rubi Valley and Rasuwas’s Amachhodingmo Rural Municipality. According to the Read More...
BAGMATI, JULY 18 Bagmati provincial government has decided to construct houses for those affected by the landslides and floods in different parts of the province. People losing houses in the disaster will get financial assistance for house construction. However, the land for the constructio Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 Bullion price in the domestic price surged slightly during the trading week between July 13 and 17. According to the Federation of Nepal Gold and Silver Dealers’ Association (FeNeGoSiDA), gold was traded at Rs 92,100 a tola on Sunday and went up by Rs 200 per tola on Monda Read More...
KATHMANDU, JULY 18 The government-owned Dairy Development Corporation (DDC) has been incurring a daily loss of Rs three million during the lockdown period. Moreover, its capital worth Rs one billion has also been blocked as a large quantity of milk powder and butter remains stored in its cold Read More...
A glacier tour bus rolled over in Canada’s southern province of Alberta, killing three people and injuring several, CBC News reported on Saturday. The sightseeing bus overturned en route to the glacier near the Columbia Icefield in Alberta's Jasper National Park, according to the report bit.ly Read More...
TikTok has been in discussions with the UK government over the past few months to locate its headquarters in London, a source familiar with the matter said, as part of a strategy to distance itself from its Chinese ownership. London is among one of several locations the company is considering, bu Read More...