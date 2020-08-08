KATHMANDU, AUGUST 7
Under the government’s fourth phase of repatriation activity, six flights were conducted today.
According to Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA), 1,015 Nepalis were repatriated today. Of them, 154 were repatriated by Himalaya Airlines from Dammam and 261 passengers by Nepal Airlines Corporation (NAC) from Riyadh in Saudi Arabia, respectively. NAC also evacuated three dead bodies from Riyadh.
Similarly, NAC repatriated 153 passengers and one dead body from Dubai in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), while Himalaya Airlines brought home 156 passengers and one dead body from Malaysia.
Amid this, Silk Air conducted two flights from Singapore carrying 147 and 144 passengers, respectively.
As per TIA, eight more flights have been scheduled on Saturday for repatriation.
Towards the domestic sector, eight flights were conducted today.
As per TIA, Tara Air and Summit Air departed for Lukla from Kathmandu today. Kailash Heli departed for Solukhumbu, Air Dynasty departed for Myagdi and Manang Air departed for Dhading and Biratnagar.
Kailash Heli also conducted another flight to Dhading from Kathmandu, while Simrik Air also departed for Dhading today.
